"Whenever it seems like they are coming close to qualifying, some things go wrong" - Aakash Chopra on Punjab Kings heading into IPL 2024 clash vs RCB

Aakash Chopra has noted that the Punjab Kings (PBKS) tend to fritter away their chances whenever they come close to qualifying for the playoffs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). PBKS will face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in an IPL 2024 league game in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 9.

With eight points from 11 games, PBKS are placed eighth on the points table. A win on Thursday will help them climb above RCB into seventh position, keeping their slim playoff hopes alive and knocking their opponents out of the race.

Previewing the match in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that the Punjab Kings are prone to slipping at crunch moments, citing the example of their loss against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous league game.

"When these two teams faced off at the Chinnaswamy Stadium last time, the Bengaluru team had won only one of their first six or seven games, and that was against them (PBKS). So it is a slight payback time. Whenever it seems that Punjab have momentum, they stop themselves," he said (0:50).

"You should have defeated Chennai in the last match, the sort of total you had restricted them to was gettable on a very good batting surface. However, they lost there and that's probably been their story in the last 16 to 17 years. Whenever it seems like they are coming close to qualifying, some things go wrong," the former India opener added.

PBKS restricted CSK to 167/9 in an afternoon game in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 5. However, Sam Curran and company managed only 139/9 in the chase and lost the match by 28 runs.

"Jonny Bairstow's form and their strings to success are tied together" - Aakash Chopra on Punjab Kings players in focus

Jonny Bairstow has had mixed returns in IPL 2024. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra chose Jonny Bairstow as the first Punjab Kings player in focus in Thursday's game.

"Jonny Bairstow's form and their (PBKS') strings to success are tied together. When he does well, the team automatically does well. However, when he has played slightly badly, the match has gone. It will be an all-Indian bowling lineup in the opposition apart from Cameron Green. So mine and the team's focus is on Bairstow," he reasoned (2:10).

The cricketer-turned-commentator picked Shashank Singh as the other Punjab Kings batter to watch out for against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

"Moving forward from Bairstow, we will talk about Shashank Singh because he gladdens the heart due to the way he is playing. He is playing with maturity. Until he is at the ground, you believe Punjab is alive. He has such a good temperament. He doesn't get flustered. He controls the game," Chopra observed.

Chopra chose Arshdeep Singh as the Punjab Kings bowler in focus and urged him to be both potent and economical.

"Harshal (Patel) bowled well in the last match. Rahul Chahal did very well in the last two matches but since it is a night game, I am going with Arshdeep Singh. You have to take wickets and be economical because you have been slightly too expensive thus far and that's not good for me, the Indian team, you and Punjab," he elaborated.

With 15 scalps at an economy rate of 10.06 in 11 games, Arshdeep is PBKS' second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2024. Only Harshal Patel (17) has taken more wickets for the franchise this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback