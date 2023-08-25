Veteran pacer Mohit Sharma recently revealed that he and legendary wicketkeeper MS Dhoni share a common interest in shoes.

Mohit has played under Dhoni's captaincy for several seasons at the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL and also played the 2015 World Cup for India under his leadership. Understandably, the duo share a great bond both on and off the field.

Speaking on 'The Indian Cricket Podcast', here's what Mohit Sharma had to say about his last conversation with MS Dhoni:

"I just spoke to Mahi Bhai last week. We both love shoes and whenever we speak, we definitely discuss shoes. One of my friends does the work of making formal shoes. So Mahi bhai sent me a photo of his boots and told me the shape that he wanted for his formal shoes."

He added:

"Mahi bhai carries an aura about himself wherever he goes. It's so good that even if you are present around him, you need not speak too much. The way he logically explains everything, you just feel like listening to it all the time."

Mohit Sharma on young players talking to MS Dhoni

Sharma recalled how during his early cricketing days, budding cricketers used to do whatever they could to get a chance to speak to legendary Indian cricketers. He feels MS Dhoni has a similar pull towards the younger generation, which is why so many youngsters want to talk to him after IPL games.

On this, Mohit stated:

"The way Mahi bhai's aura has become and what he has achieved in cricket, it has become similar to how we felt about wishing to meet Paaji [Sachin Tendulkar] at least once. It has become like that in the case of Mahi bhai for the younger generation. You see how players go to him after matches just to have that chance of having a conversation with him, no matter what the topic is."

Dhoni's influence on making the younger generation take to cricket, especially wicketkeeping, has been massive.