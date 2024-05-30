"Where chai is fuel and gossip is the currency" - Ravi Bishnoi returns to his village after IPL 2024

Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was recently seen unwinding in his village after a gruelling season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). He was part of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) team, which finished seventh in the points table.

Bishnoi, who hails from the Birami village of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, shared a post on his official Instagram account on Wednesday, May 29, giving fans a glimpse of his life in the village. He captioned the post:

"Village life : where chai is fuel and gossip is the currency."

Trending

Ravi Bishnoi picked up 10 wickets from 14 outings at an economy rate of 8.77. LSG's campaign ended with seven victories and as many defeats.

Ravi Bishnoi was not picked in India's squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup

Ravi Bishnoi is currently placed joint-fourth in the ICC Rankings for T20I bowlers alongside Maheesh Theekshana. He had earlier climbed to the No.1 spot in December last year. However, despite his impressive performances, he was overlooked by the national selectors for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Senior leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal got the nod over Bishnoi in the 15-member roster. The talented youngster was not named in the reserves for the showpiece event either.

Reacting to Bishnoi's absence from the squad, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan wrote on the microblogging platform X:

"If I am Sitting pretty at 6th in the ICC T20i rankings, but not in the World Cup lineup, it’s a tough pill to swallow. #Ravibishnoi."

Expand Tweet

The 2024 T20 World Cup will be co-hosted by West Indies and the United States of America (USA). India are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, and USA.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will take on Ireland in their opening encounter of the ICC event at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 5.

Apart from Yuzvendra Chahal, the other spin-bowling options in India's lineup include Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel. Jasprit Bumrah will lead the pace attack consisting of Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback