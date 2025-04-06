"Where was the intent?" - Aakash Chopra questions MS Dhoni's approach in CSK's IPL 2025 loss to DC

Former India player Aakash Chopra has questioned the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batters' approach in their IPL 2025 loss to the Delhi Capitals (DC). He was particularly disappointed with MS Dhoni's lack of intent.

DC set CSK a 184-run target in Match 17 of IPL 2025 in Chennai on Saturday, April 5. Dhoni scored an unbeaten 30 off 26 deliveries in the chase as the home team managed only 158/5, losing the game by 25 runs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener wondered whether CSK tried to chase the target, pointing out that Dhoni and the other batters weren't attempting big shots when the asking run rate was mounting.

"Chennai, what did you do? When the run chase started, wickets were falling as though it was a joke. I have not seen a more insipid performance than this from you. You probably thought after the 10th over that you didn't want to chase. Did you even try to chase? The required run rate was mounting, and you were defending and taking singles," Chopra said (2:40).

"Everybody is guilty as charged, whether how Vijay Shankar played at the start or how MS Dhoni started. The haters might come here and ask what the earlier batters did. The earlier batters' names are not Dhoni. Dhoni is the greatest finisher of all time. If he also plays like that, where was the intent? I didn't understand it," he added.

Aakash Chopra noted that there was no point in CSK potentially trying to reduce the margin of defeat. He highlighted that the net run rate would only come into the picture if the five-time champions win games and come close to qualification.

"Will you continue to make him open or send him down the order?" - Aakash Chopra lauds KL Rahul's knock in DC's IPL 2025 win vs CSK

KL Rahul's half-century helped DC set a challenging target for CSK. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Reflecting on the Delhi Capitals' innings, Aakash Chopra praised KL Rahul (77 off 51) for scoring a match-winning half-century as an opener, wondering whether the franchise would persist with the wicketkeeper-batter at the top of the order.

"Delhi, well done. You made KL Rahul open. Will you continue to make him open or send him down the order? He has played a 'Man of the Match' knock, but will you make him open again? He scored 77 runs and played the entire innings," he said (3:55) in the same video.

While observing that Rahul virtually smashed the CSK spinners out of the attack, the analyst also appreciated Axar Patel and Tristan Stubbs for their crucial cameos.

"He took down the spinners, but you (CSK) need to back Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) and (Ravichandran) Ashwin. Rahul was beautiful. Axar came to bat up the order and made a contribution. Tristan Stubbs played a few good shots in the end, and you reached a fighting total," Chopra observed.

Axar Patel scored 21 runs off 14 deliveries and added 36 runs for the third wicket with KL Rahul. Tristan Stubbs smashed an unbeaten 24 off 12 deliveries to ensure DC crossed the 180-run mark.

