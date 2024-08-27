"Where your legs Washy?" - Washington Sundar's weekend pictures leave Dale Steyn confused

Star Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar enjoyed his long weekend, but his pictures left South African legend Dale Steyn confused.

Sundar posted two photos on his Instagram profile. He could be seen wearing a brown shirt and a pair of white trousers. However, the color of the trousers and the bedsheet below Sundar were quite similar, which is why one could not spot the trousers at the first glance.

Many fans had the same confusion as Dale Steyn, who left the following comment under Washington Sundar's post:

"Where your legs Washy?"

In the second photo shared by Sundar, only the upper part of his body was visible. Sundar and Steyn spent a lot of time together when the Indian all-rounder played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, with the South African legend being his bowling coach. It looks like Sundar and Steyn have been in touch even after the latter's departure from the Orange Army.

Sarfaraz Khan and actor Badava Gopi also commented on Washington Sundar's post

Sarfaraz Khan has shared the dressing room with Washington Sundar multiple times. The upcoming Indian batter dropped the following comment on Sundar's post:

"So cute yr."

Actor Badava Gopi also saw the pictures shared by the Indian all-rounder on Instagram. He wrote under the pictures:

"Handsome thambi."

Sundar's post has received over 100,000 likes on Instagram in three days. Hundreds of users have left a comment under the post as well, with the majority of them having the same question as Dale Steyn.

Speaking of Sundar's career, the all-rounder recently turned up for India in the tours of Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. He will return to action next week in the Duleep Trophy, where he will play for the India 'B' team. The likes of Abhimanyu Easwaran, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant, and Mukesh Kumar are also a part of the India 'B' squad.

