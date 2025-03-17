Where to watch RCB Unbox IPL 2025: Date, time, venue, celebrities list and telecast details

The fourth edition of the RCB Unbox event is set to take place on Monday (March 17) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from 3.30pm IST. This will be the first public event for the franchise under new skipper Rajat Patidar.

The stands are expected to be jam-packed. As per reports, the tickets for the event were sold out within an hour.

RCB first started their Unbox event in 2022 and organize it every year ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. It serves as a platform to introduce players, launch jerseys and also induct some of the players into their Hall of Fame.

Former legendary players AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle were inducted into the RCB Hall of Fame in the 2023 season.

After a practice session, the players partake in multiple challenges in a skills showdown event. With teams of Patidar and Jitesh Sharma pitted against each other this time, they will have to prove their skills in key facets of the game like death bowling, overhead catching and six-hitting.

RCB Unbox Celebrities List

Below is the list of celebrities who will perform in the event:

Timmy Trumpet - Australian DJ

Sanjith Hegde – Kannada playback singer

Aishwarya Rangarajan – Kannada playback singer

Hanumankind – Rapper

All Ok – Rapper

DJ Chetan & MJ Rakesh

Savaari Band – Music group

Best Kept Secret – Band

RCB Unbox Telecast details

Interested viewers can watch the event on the RCB website and app. After registering themselves, they will need to pay a subscription fee of Rs. 99.

How did RCB perform in IPL 2024?

In IPL 2024, RCB secured a thrilling victory over their arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings to qualify for the playoffs. They finished fourth in the table with seven wins in 14 games.

However, the Faf du Plessis-led side were outclassed by Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator.

RCB's Virat Kohli won the Orange Cap with 741 runs in 16 appearances at an average of 61.75.

After the side chose to release Faf, they appointed Rajat Patidar as the new captain of the franchise. It will be interesting to see if Patidar can lead the side to their maiden title.

