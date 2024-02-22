Which two teams will play the opening match of IPL 2024?

The BCCI announced the first part of IPL 2024 schedule earlier today (February 22). Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host the first game of this year's IPL at their den in Chennai. Their opponents will be the Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The match between CSK and RCB will be held on March 22. The start time for the match is 7:30 pm IST, and the venue is the MA Chidambaram Stadium. It will be an exciting opportunity for fans to see the battle between MS Dhoni and his former teammate Faf du Plessis in the opening contest of IPL 2024.

Apart from that, this match will also feature interesting player battles like Virat Kohli vs Deepak Chahar, Alzarri Joseph vs Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yash Dayal vs Devon Conway, and Matheesha Pathirana vs Glenn Maxwell.

What happened in the last CSK vs RCB match before IPL 2024?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings battled only once in the previous edition of the IPL. It was a run-fest in Bengaluru, where the Super Kings emerged victorious by eight runs. Devon Conway's fantastic 45-ball 83 helped the visitors post a massive 226-run total on the board.

Chasing 227 for a victory at home, the Royal Challengers Bangalore reached 218/8 in 20 overs. Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell hit a half-century each, but their efforts ended in a losing cause. Tushar Deshpande was the pick of the bowlers for CSK. The uncapped Indian pacer returned with figures of 3/45 in four overs.

Interestingly, the last time RCB played an away match against CSK in Chennai was the opening game of the IPL 2019 season. CSK bowled RCB out for just 70 runs in that match. In reply, CSK reached 71/3 in 17.4 overs and won by seven wickets. CSK fans will hope that their team produces a similar performance in the opening match of IPL 2024.

