  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Asia Cup 2025
  • “Who knows what is going on behind closed doors” - AB de Villiers’ massive remark on India dropping star player for 2025 Asia Cup

“Who knows what is going on behind closed doors” - AB de Villiers’ massive remark on India dropping star player for 2025 Asia Cup

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Aug 23, 2025 16:10 IST
India v South Africa - ICC Men
AB de Villiers opened up on a surprising exclusion from the Indian Asia Cup side [Credit: Getty]

Former South African captain AB de Villiers expressed surprise at Shreyas Iyer's exclusion from Team India's 2025 Asia Cup squad. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar admitted the right-hander was unlucky to miss out on selection, while announcing the 15-member squad for the eight-team continental competition on Tuesday, August 19.

Ad

Iyer was in breathtaking form with the bat in the recent 2025 IPL, scoring 604 runs in 17 games at an average of over 50 and a strike rate of 175.07. Furthermore, he led the Punjab Kings (PBKS) to the final in his first season as captain.

The franchise had not qualified for the playoffs since 2015 before their runners-up finish this year.

Talking about Iyer's exclusion from the Asia Cup squad on his YouTube channel, De Villiers said (11:00):

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Who knows what is going on behind closed doors. Maybe not even Shreyas knows. There might be a few things that have taken place over the years that's determined why he is not the flavor of the month this tournament. I am not sure what the reason is because he will be in my team more often than not."
Ad

De Villiers added:

"I just read through that squad and I was thinking where Shreyas Iyer can fit in. I've seen fans being upset about his exclusion and Shreyas will be the most upset because he's played some really good cricket over the last few years. He has matured a lot and has shown a lot of leadership qualities."
Ad

Dating back to a year ago, Iyer also captained the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third IPL title.

"Is he sort of dragging energy from the squad?" - AB de Villiers

Ad

AB de Villiers further believes other intangible factors may have played a role in Shreyas Iyer's exclusion from the Indian Asia Cup squad. The 30-year-old is a regular in the ODI side, but his last T20I appearance came in December 2023.

Iyer has a moderate T20I record with an average of 30.66 and a strike rate of 136.12 in 51 games.

"Thinking about when I was captaining, if there is a 50-50 call between two players, I would always lean towards the guy that offers more from a team perspective off the field. When it's 50-50 on the field, you have to start looking at other areas like 'Does he add value in the team room, does he have a smile on his face, does he uplift some of the other players around him?'. Or is he sort of dragging energy from the squad?," said De Villiers (via the aforementioned source).
Ad

He added:

"Maybe it's got something to do with that. I am just taking a complete guess because it is weird that a quality player like him not making the starting squad for Team India, especially with the leadership qualities he is bringing. Maybe it'll be too much of a clash with him there and maybe there are too many leaders and too many captains. Maybe the truth will come out one day and we'll know why Shreyas is struggling to get into Team India."

The 2025 Asia Cup begins in the UAE on September 9, with Team India playing its first game against the hosts in Dubai on September 10.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications