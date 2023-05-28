Who will win IPL 2023 if CSK vs GT final in Ahmedabad is washed out due to rain?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28. While CSK will be featuring in their 10th final, defending champions GT have made it to their second final in their second year in the competition.

Chennai beat Gujarat by 15 runs in Qualifier 1 to book their place in yet another IPL final. Batting first, they put up 172/2 and then held their opponents to 157. The win was CSK’s first win over GT in four attempts.

Gujarat, meanwhile, came up with a clinical effort against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 to seal their berth in the summit clash. Riding on another Shubman Gill hundred and a five-fer from Mohit Sharma, they registered a 62-run triumph.

And so, the two teams that kicked off IPL 2023 on March 31, meet at the very same venue on Sunday to assert their dominance on the big day. Both teams as well as fans will hope that rain doesn’t play spoilsport.

What happens if rain hampers CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final?

For a result to be possible in the IPL 2023 final, both sides need to play at least five overs each. In case rain and related weather conditions delay the start of play, the cut-off time for a five-overs-per-side match has been set at 12:26 am.

All will not be lost if play is not possible on Sunday since Monday, May 29, has been set aside as a reserve day for the IPL 2023 final. If the match begins on Sunday, but cannot be completed, the game will resume where it stopped on the previous day.

On the other hand, if the toss takes place on Sunday, but no play is possible, a fresh toss will take place on Monday. Franchises will also be allowed to change their teams in this scenario.

In the event of a five-overs-per-side match not being possible, a Super Over can be held, the cut-off time for the same being 1:20 am.

If all the above scenarios are out of the equation due to weather conditions, Gujarat Titans will be declared IPL 2023 winners since they finished above Chennai Super Kings in the points table in the league stage.

What is the weather forecast in Ahmedabad for the IPL 2023 final between CSK and GT?

According to AccuWeather, there is a probability of thunderstorms in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Also, the weather is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a cloud cover of 78 percent in the evening. The temperature is expected to be in the range of 28 to 40 degree Celsius.

In short, there is a possibility of rain interrupting the IPL 2023 final between Chennai and Gujarat.

