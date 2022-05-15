Who won today's IPL match 2022, CSK vs GT - Match 62?

Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by seven wickets in today’s IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Batting first after winning the toss, Chennai failed to get going as they put up a disappointing total of 133-5 on the board. In response, Gujarat got home in 19.1 overs to continue their impressive form in IPL 2022.

GT opener Wriddhiman Saha guided their chase of 135 with a fluent 67* off 57 deliveries. Saha began with three fours off Mukesh Choudhary in the first over, two of them coming off edges. The left-arm seamer could have had his revenge in the third over, but Ruturaj Gaikwad put down a simple catch when the Gujarat keeper-batter was on 21. Saha rode his luck and slammed Simarjeet Singh for a six over deep midwicket and a four over the bowler’s head.

Shubman Gill then struck Mitchell Santner for consecutive fours as Gujarat ended the powerplay on 53 for no loss. Matheesha Pathirana broke the opening stand of 59 with his first delivery. Bowling with a slingy action, clearly inspired by Lasith Malinga, the right-arm pacer trapped Gill (18) leg before with a quick delivery that struck the GT opener right in front of his stumps.

Matthew Wade got his innings underway with two well-timed boundaries off Pathirana. However, the Australian left-hander’s poor season continued, as he fell for 20 off 15, trying to attack Moeen Ali. He holed out to long-on and also lost grip of his bat. Pathirana created further excitement when he foxed Hardik Pandya (7) with an off-cutter and had him caught off the leading edge at mid-off.

Chennai did not have enough runs to defend, though. Fittingly, Saha hit the winning runs, caressing a length ball from Pathirana past short third man for four.

Impressive GT bowlers restrict CSK to 133-5

Mohammed Shami sent back Devon Conway cheaply. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Gujarat came up with a clinical bowling performance to restrict Chennai to 133-5 after losing the toss and fielding first. Gaikwad top-scored with 53 off 49, while Narayan Jagadeesan contributed an unbeaten 39 off 33. However, CSK never got any momentum in their inning, with Mohammed Shami yet again impressing for GT with figures of 2-19.

Like he has done so often in this edition, Shami struck an early blow for Gujarat. He had Devon Conway (5) caught with a beauty that angled in from round the wicket and held its line to take the edge.

Gaikwad looked in good touch and struck Yash Dayal for two fours and a six in the fifth over. Moeen Ali then struck Rashid Khan for consecutive sixes. After pulling a short ball towards square leg, he slog-swept the next one over the ropes. Chennai ended their powerplay at a decent 47-1.

Moeen Ali’s innings, though, ended on 21 when he slogged Sai Kishore to deep midwicket. Gaikwad and Jagadeesan featured in a third-wicket stand of 48. However, they could never quite break free. Their partnership ended when Gaikwad danced down the track to Rashid Khan but only managed to loft a catch to deep midwicket.

Shivam Dube, meanwhile, perished without scoring, top-edging a bouncer off Alzarri Joseph, while attempting to bail out of a pull. MS Dhoni fell in the last over for 7 off 10, pulling Shami to midwicket. Only six runs came off the last over as there was no final flourish for CSK.

IPL 2022, CSK vs GT: Who won Man of the Match today?

For Chennai, Gaikwad battled hard for his 53 off 49 balls. Jagadeesan played a decent knock, remaining unbeaten on 39 off 33. Pathirana impressed in his first IPL game, claiming a wicket with his first delivery and finishing with 2-24.

For GT, pacer Shami was once again top-class. He dismissed Conway and Dhoni and gave away only 19 runs in his four overs. Saha then ensured there was no trouble in the chase with a mature 67*. For his impressive half-centurt, he was named the 'Player of the Match'.

Edited by Bhargav