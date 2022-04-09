Who won today's IPL match 2022, CSK vs SRH - Match 17?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by eight wickets in today’s IPL match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Bowling first after winning the toss, Hyderabad's bowlers came up with an impressive performance to restrict Chennai to 154 for 7. The SRH openers then added 89 as the chasing side cruised to victory in 17.4 overs.

Hyderabad's opening pair of Abhishek Sharma (75 off 50) and skipper Kane Williamson (32 off 40) got the team off to a steady start in the chase. With one ball left in the powerplay, SRH reached 31. Abhishek hammered Maheesh Theekshana for a six over deep midwicket to bring the curtains down on the powerplay in style.

The young left-hander was the dominant partner in the stand although Williamson also chipped in with a six off Moeen Ali, lofted over the bowler’s head. Abhishek eased to his fifty with a single off Chris Jordan. In the same over, he smacked the CSK pacer for a six over long-on. The impressive partnership ended when Williamson gifted a simple catch to short extra cover off Mukesh Choudhary’s bowling.

The wicket did not cause Hyderabad to lose momentum, though. Rahul Tripathi (39* off 15) came in and pulled the second ball he faced for a six over fine leg. CSK could have had Abhishek’s wicket for 62. However, a diving Ravindra Jadeja dropped a catch at backward point off Dwayne Bravo’s bowling. The SRH opener celebrated the life by whacking Choudhary over his head for another six.

With only 34 needed off the last five overs, Tripathi decided to have some fun and carted Jordan for a six and two fours, with one of the boundaries coming off a no-ball. Abhishek’s fine innings ended when he miscued a slower ball from Bravo to long-off. There was nothing much to cheer for Chennai, though, as only the formalities remained by then.

Clinical SRH restrict CSK to 154 for 7

Washington Sundar is ecstatic after claiming a wicket. Pic: IPLT20.COM

SRH restricted CSK to 154 for 7 after winning the toss and bowling first. Washington Sundar (2/21) and T Natarajan (2/30) came up with impressive bowling spells to restrict Chennai. For the batting side, Moeen top-scored with 48 while skipper Jadeja played an impressive cameo of 23 in 15 balls.

CSK lost the in-form Robin Uthappa for 15 as he slog-swept the first ball from Sundar and ended up skying a catch. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s (16) poor run with the willow continued as he was cleaned up by Natarajan with a well-directed full ball that sneaked past the batter’s defense. At the end of the powerplay, Chennai were 41 for 2.

Ambati Rayudu and Moeen played a few impressive strokes and found some handy boundaries to lead Chennai’s fightback. In the 13th over bowled by Umran Malik, Moeen top-edged a quick delivery for six before finding a four to third man. Just an over ago, the bowler had dropped the left-handed batter at short third man.

Just as CSK seemed to be getting some momentum into their innings, Rayudu fell for a run-a-ball 27. He accepted an invitation from Sundar to go for a big hit but was only successful in finding long-on. In the next over, Moeen slapped Aiden Markram for a six over long-on but perished the very next ball while attempting another big hit.

Following two quick wickets, the momentum was back with SRH. Shivam Dube (3) also fell cheaply, guiding Natarajan to short third man. MS Dhoni’s (3) pull off Marco Jansen landed in the hands of fine leg as Chennai slipped further. A couple of meaty blows from Jadeja ensured they finished with a total in excess of 150.

IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH: Who won Man of the Match today?

Natarajan and Sundar excelled with the ball for SRH. While the left-arm seamer got the key wickets of Gaikwad and Dube, the off-spinner sent back Uthappa and Rayudu.

With the bat, Abhishek Sharma dominated the CSK bowlers. His blazing 75 featured five fours and three sixes. Tripathi helped himself to an unbeaten 39 off 15 balls.

For Chennai, Moeen impressed with 48 off 35, a well-compiled knock which featured three fours and two sixes.

Abhishek was named the Player of the Match for his excellent half-century.

