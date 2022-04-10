Who won today's IPL match 2022, KKR vs DC - Match 19?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) beat the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 44 runs in today’s IPL match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Sent into bat after losing the toss, Delhi put up an imposing 215 for 5 as openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner cracked half-centuries.

Kolkata never got any momentum going into their chase and finished on 171 in 19.4 overs. Khaleel Ahmed starred for DC with three big wickets while Kuldeep Yadav finished with 4 for 35, running through the lower order.

Chasing a massive 216, Kolkata slipped to 43 for 2 by the end of the powerplay. Venkatesh Iyer began with a bang, hitting two consecutive sixes off Shardul Thakur and a four off Khaleel Ahmed. The left-arm seamer, however, ended the Kolkata opener’s stay on 18 off 8. Cramped for room, the left-handed batter pulled a length ball straight to deep square leg.

Ajinkya Rahane’s poor run with the bat continued as he was dismissed for 8 off 14. He sliced Ahmed over mid-on but Thakur took an excellent running catch. Earlier, Rahane was involved in the most bizarre start an innings could perhaps have. He was given out caught-behind off Mustafizur Rahman off the first ball, but reviewed and survived. Off the next ball, he was given out lbw, but this time he had clearly hit the ball. The third ball was finally edged by the Kolkata opener, but no one heard the nick.

Following the dismissal of the openers, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer (54 off 33) and Nitish Rana (30 off 20) added 69 for the third wicket, but Kolkata were always playing catch up. With the pressure of the run rate mounting, Rana dragged a full toss from Lalit Yadav to long-on. Shreyas brought up his fifty by lofting Kuldeep for a six over long-on. The left-arm seamer, however, had his revenge very next ball as he had the right-hander stumped with a googly.

KKR slipped rather swiftly after their captain’s exit. Sam Billings smacked Axar Patel for a four and six before falling to Ahmed, attempting another slog. Kuldeep then helped himself to three wickets in his last over, the 16th of the innings. There was no miracle innings from Pat Cummins (4) as he was trapped lbw. Sunil Narine (4) hit one to long-off, while Umesh Yadav (0) was brilliantly caught by the bowler as he top-edged a sweep.

Thakur dismissed Andre Russell (24) and Rasikh Salam (7) in the last over as DC completed a comprehensive win.

DC post 215 for 5 against KKR as Shaw, Warner hammer fifties

Prithvi Shaw (left) and David Warner both slammed fifties. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Delhi came up with an impressive batting performance to put up 215 for 5 after being sent into bat by Kolkata. Openers Shaw (51 off 29) and Warner (61 off 45) featured in an opening stand of 93 in 8.4 overs. Narine (2/21) led Kolkata’s fightback with an excellent bowling performance. However, blazing cameos from Axar (22* off 14) and Shardul (29* off 11) saw DC cross the 200-run mark with ease.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL -run stand off just balls!



How good were these two for



Follow the match bit.ly/TATAIPL-2022-19



#TATAIPL | #KKRvDC An unbeaten-run stand off justballs!How good were these two for @DelhiCapitals Follow the match An unbeaten 4⃣9⃣-run stand off just 2⃣0⃣ balls! 💪 💪How good were these two for @DelhiCapitals! 👌 👌Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/TATAIPL-2022-19#TATAIPL | #KKRvDC https://t.co/UPLkwrWryr

Delhi’s innings got underway in impressive fashion as Shaw punched the first ball from Umesh Yadav through wide mid-off for four. It was a sign of things to come as DC remained dominant for most part of the innings. Warner slammed fellow Aussie Cummins for two fours and a six in the fourth over. More boundaries followed in the next two overs as Delhi finished the powerplay on 68 for no loss.

Shaw raced to a fifty in 27 balls. In the eighth over, he smacked Venkatesh Iyer for a six over deep midwicket and cut the next ball over point for four to move to 49. A single off the next ball saw him bring up his second consecutive half-century. Shaw’s innings ended when Varun Chakravarthy foxed him and got a tossed up delivery to sneak through his defence.

DC skipper Rishabh Pant promoted himself to No. 3. He came in and swatted two fours and two sixes before being caught at third man off Russell’s bowling. Pant, though, made a handy contribution of 27 in 14 balls. At the other end, Warner reached his fifty by slamming a six off Russell.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Second strike with the ball for Sunil Narine.



A fine catch by substitute



4 down as Rovman Powell gets out.



Follow the match bit.ly/TATAIPL-2022-19



#TATAIPL | #KKRvDC That Wicket Feeling!Second strike with the ball for Sunil Narine.A fine catch by substitute @rinkusingh235 in the deep. #DelhiCapitals 4 down as Rovman Powell gets out.Follow the match That Wicket Feeling! 👊Second strike with the ball for Sunil Narine. 👏 👏A fine catch by substitute @rinkusingh235 in the deep. 👍 👍#DelhiCapitals 4 down as Rovman Powell gets out. Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/TATAIPL-2022-19#TATAIPL | #KKRvDC https://t.co/3JdZXuadBz

Narine brought KKR back into the game with two key strikes. Lalit (1) was trapped leg-before as he missed his sweep, while Rovman Powell (8) was caught at fine leg after mistiming a slog sweep. When Warner was caught at deep midwicket in the 17th over trying to take on Umesh, it seemed Delhi might not reach 200.

Thakur and Axar then gave a wonderful demonstration of their clean-hitting abilities. In the penultimate over, Thakur lofted Umesh for two sixes, while Axar helped himself to a maximum and a four. The last over from Cummins began with Thakur crunching a four over mid-off and ended with him carting a six over deep midwicket.

IPL 2022, KKR vs DC: Who won Man of the Match today?

Shaw and Warner were excellent with the bat for Delhi. While the former whacked seven fours and two sixes, the latter struck six fours and two sixes.

With the ball, Ahmed stood out with figures of 3 for 25. He sent back both KKR openers to give DC the early advantage. Kuldeep claimed four wickets as Kolkata were forced to go after him. Thakur had a good all-round match. He played a fine cameo, took an excellent catch and claimed two wickets as well.

For KKR, Narine stood out amid the carnage. He did not give much away and got the scalps of Lalit and Powell. With the bat, Shreyas contributed 54 in what always looked like a lost cause.

Kuldeep was named the Player of the Match for his four wickets.

Who is the current Orange Cap & Purple Cap holder in IPL 2022? Click here to know!

Edited by Sai Krishna