Who won yesterday's IPL match 2022, CSK vs MI - Match 59?

The Mumbai Indians (MI) beat the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets in yesterday’s IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Bowling first after winning the toss, Mumbai bundled out Chennai for 97 in 16 overs as Daniel Sams returned with figures of 3 for 16.

Defending a low total, Mukesh Choudhary gave CSK hope by claiming 3 for 23. However, with not enough runs to defend, Chennai failed to keep up the pressure. Mumbai eventually got home in 14.5 overs.

Choudhary dismissed Ishan Kishan for six runs in the first over of the innings. The left-hander poked at a length ball that was swinging away and only managed to edge the delivery to the keeper. Rohit Sharma looked good during his knock of 18 before a tentative prod resulted in him edging a good length delivery from Simarjeet Singh behind the wickets.

Choudhary gave CSK faint hope when he trapped Sams (1), who was surprisingly sent in at No. 3, leg before with a full inswinger that completely beat the batter’s defence.

Chances of a Chennai victory became a little more realistic when Choudhary sent back MI debutant Tristan Stubbs for a duck in the same over. Stubbs looked to play a back-of-a-length delivery across the line but only ended up being caught right in front of the stumps.

Hrithik Shokeen and Tilak Varma settled the nerves for Mumbai with a calm partnership of 48 runs under pressure. Shokeen was cleaned up by Moeen Ali for 18. However, Varma (34*) and Tim David (16*) lifted Mumbai to victory with ease. David clubbed Moeen for two sixes in the 15th over to end the game.

Sams claims 3 for 16 as MI bundle out CSK for 97

MS Dhoni played a lone hand for CSK. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Sams starred with 3 for 16 while Riley Meredith and Kumar Kartikeya claimed two scalps each as Mumbai dismissed Chennai for a paltry 97 in 16 overs.

After winning the toss and bowling first, Mumbai got off to a sensational start, reducing Chennai to 5 for 3 at the end of two overs. Sams trapped Devon Conway (0) leg before with a full back that came back in.

To the naked eye, the ball seemed to be heading down the leg side. However, DRS wasn’t available due to power issues at the Wankhede and Conway had to take the long walk back.

Moeen (0) also fell in the first over. He was caught in two minds against a Sams short ball and eventually only managed to lob the simplest of catches to short-midwicket.

In the next over, Jasprit Bumrah beat Robin Uthappa’s bat thrice in a row before trapping him in front of the stumps with a good length ball that struck the batter in front of off. Uthappa was back in the hut for just one run off six balls.

Ruturaj Gaikwad also perished cheaply for 7, becoming Sams’ third victim. The CSK opener was strangled down leg while attempting a flick. Chennai lost half their side before the powerplay for 29 when Ambati Rayudu (10) poked at a back of a length delivery but only managed to nick the ball to the keeper.

There was no rescue act from Shivam Dube (10) as he edged a short ball from Riley Meredith to the keeper, attempting the ramp. Skipper MS Dhoni crunched a few boundaries.

At the other end, though, Kumar Kartikeya dismissed Dwayne Bravo (12) and Simarjeet Singh (2) in the 13th over of the innings. Bravo was brilliantly caught by Varma at short cover as he attempted to smash a full toss. Simarjeet was trapped in front of the stumps by a tossed-up delivery.

CSK were 9 down for 81 when Maheesh Theekshana (0) miscued Ramandeep Singh to cover. In the 16th over, Dhoni hammered Meredith for a four and a six square leg. However, the innings drew to a close on 97 as Choudhary (4) was run out attempting a tight run. Chennai skipper Dhoni was left stranded on 36 off 33 balls.

IPL 2022, CSK vs MI: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Sams was superb with the ball for Mumbai. He set up the game by dismissing Conway and Moeen in the first over. He also sent back Gaikwad cheaply. Meredith and Kartikeya kept up the pressure, claiming two wickets each. Varma’s guided Mumbai’s chase with a mature 34*.

Choudhary gave CSK hope by claiming three quick wickets and finished his spell with impressive figures of 3 for 23. Dhoni top-scored with the bat for Chennai, remaining unbeaten on 36.

Sams was named Player of the Match for his three-wicket haul.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar