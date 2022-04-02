Who won yesterday's IPL match 2022, GT vs DC - Match 10?

The Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 14 runs in yesterday’s IPL match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Asked to bat first, Gujarat posted a competitive 171 for 6 courtesy of Shubman Gill's 84. In response, Delhi’s batting blew hot and cold and they finished on 157 for 9 as Lockie Ferguson claimed four wickets.

DC got off to a disastrous start in their chase of 172, stumbling to 43 for 3 by the end of the powerplay. Tim Seifert (3) perished at the start of the second over, chipping Hardik Pandya to short midwicket and giving the GT skipper his first IPL wicket since 2019.

Prithvi Shaw (10) was next to depart, top-edging a pull off Ferguson to deep backward square leg. At the other end, Mandeep Singh was looking good, having struck four boundaries. However, he too fell to the Kiwi pacer in the same over for 18, edging an attempted cut to the keeper.

Rishabh Pant and Lalit Yadav added 61 for the fourth wicket to bring the innings back on track. However, the latter was run out for 25 to put Delhi back in trouble. It was a bizarre dismissal as Vijay Shankar dislodged one of the bails with his leg. However, the second bail was still on and so the dismissal stood. There was a mix-up between Lalit and his DC captain, and the former’s attempt to scramble back was futile.

Pant was looking set for a big one but, on 43 (off 29 balls), he played a strange stroke and fell to Ferguson. The DC skipper was in two minds as the Kiwi fast bowler dug in a short one. The left-handed batter aimlessly dragged a stroke to deep backward square leg in the end. Axar Patel came in and struck a couple of fours before being strangled down the leg side as Ferguson picked up his fourth.

Rashid Khan then trapped Shardul Thakur (2) lbw with a googly as the DC all-rounder looked to play one across the line. Delhi needed 38 off the last four overs but had only three wickets in the bag.

DC’s faint hopes of a win disappeared when Rovman Powell (20 off 12) fell leg-before to Mohammed Shami, playing across the line to one that skidded through. Shami had two in two as Khaleel Ahmed nicked the next delivery to the keeper and Delhi's innings fizzled out.

Shubman Gill’s 84 lifts GT to 171 for 6 against DC

Shubman Gill scored an attractive half-century. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill smashed 84 in 46 balls to guide his team to 171 for 6 after they were invited to bat by DC. The right-handed batter hit six fours and four sixes during his attractive innings but Mustafizur Rahman (3/23) and Khaleel Ahmed (2/34) ensured GT did not end up with a giant total.

GT’s innings got off to a poor start as Matthew Wade (1) was caught behind trying to lap Mustafizur over the keeper’s head. The on-field umpire did not rule in the fielding side’s favor but Delhi used DRS to overturn the decision. After a watchful start, Gill swept Axar for a maximum in the fifth over. DC managed to restrict GT to 44 at the end of the powerplay.

Kuldeep Yadav struck immediately after the powerplay as Vijay Shankar (13) inside-edged a slog sweep back onto the stumps. Hardik Pandya (31) joined Gill and the duo featured in a third-wicket stand of 65. Both batters found the boundaries at regular intervals as Gill brought up his fifty off 32 balls. The partnership was broken when the GT captain holed out to long-on against Ahmed.

Gill continued to attack and smashed Kuldeep over his head for a maximum. In the 16th over bowled by Axar, the GT opener again cleared the boundary twice. After heaving a length ball across the line, he launched one over the left-arm spinner’s head. The Gujarat opener’s brilliant knock ended when he guided a slower ball from Ahmed to deep midwicket.

David Miller (20*) and Rahul Tewatia (14) found some crucial boundaries to take GT past 170.

IPL 2022, GT vs DC: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Gill was the standout performer for Gujarat with the bat. His innings kept the franchise in the hunt for a good total even as wickets kept falling around him. Ferguson was superb with the ball, claiming 4/28. He got the massive scalps of Shaw and Pant.

For Delhi, Mustafizur proved his worth with a three-fer without conceding too many runs while the other left-armer Ahmed picked up the crucial scalps of Gill and Pandya. Pant top-scored for his team with 43, but needed to carry on for longer.

Ferguson was named the Player of the Match for his fantastic bowling spell.

Catch the latest IPL 2022 live score and the updated IPL points table everyday on Sportskeeda!

Edited by Sai Krishna