Who won yesterday's IPL match 2022, GT vs PBKS - Match 48?

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat the Gujarat Titans (GT) by eight wickets in yesterday’s IPL match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Batting first after winning the toss, Gujarat’s batting was exposed as Kagiso Rabada claimed four wickets to restrict them to 143 for 8. In the chase, Shikhar Dhawan (62* off 53) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (40 off 28) added 87 runs for the second wicket to ensure an emphatic win for Punjab with four overs to spare. The two points were crucial for PBKS to stay in the hunt for the playoffs after they had lost three of their previous four matches.

Chasing 144, Punjab opened with Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow. The change in the batting order did not bring any better luck for the England cricketer though, as he was back in the dugout for 1. Bairstow top-edged a heave off Mohammed Shami and was caught at deep fine leg. Dhawan and Rajapaksa, however, looked in no trouble at all as PBKS eased towards a much-needed win.

Dhawan upper-cut Alzarri Joseph for a six to third man and flicked a four to fine leg in the fourth over. Rajapaksa then smacked Pradeep Sangwan for consecutive boundaries in the first over after the powerplay. Punjab were in complete control of the proceedings at the halfway stage, having reached 76 for 1.

Dhawan brought up his fifty by punching Lockie Ferguson past mid-off for four. Rajapaksa then slammed the Gujarat pacer for a six over fine leg. Ferguson had his revenge off the very next ball, trapping the Sri Lankan leg-before with a slower ball, but the stand had firmly put PBKS in the driver’s seat.

Liam Livingstone got enough time to leave his impact on the match with his blazing willow. In the 16th over of the innings, the last one of the match, he clobbered Shami for three consecutive sixes and two fours to finish unbeaten on 30 off 10.

Rabada claims 4 as PBKS restrict GT to 143 for 8

Kagiso Rabada was too good for Gujarat’s batters. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Rabada claimed 4 for 33 as Punjab restricted Gujarat to 143 for 8 after losing the toss and bowling first. Sandeep Sharma was also impressive, conceding only 17 in his four overs. For the batting side, Sai Sudharsan top-scored with an unbeaten 65 off 50 but Gujarat finished with a below par total as no other batter came to the party.

Gujarat lost Shubman Gill cheaply for 9 as he was run out trying to take a quick single. The batter pushed a delivery from Sharma towards extra cover and set off, but Rishi Dhawan hit the bulls-eye. Gill had to run around the bowler, which made matters worse for him.

Wriddhiman Saha looked good again and even slammed Rabada for a six to wide long-on to move into the 20s. But he was out immediately after hitting the maximum. The PBKS pacer got some extra bounce and forced the batter to skew a catch towards mid-off.

Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya (1) perished immediately after the powerplay, nicking a length ball from Dhawan to the keeper. Pandya’s dismissal left Gujarat reeling at 44 for 3.

Even as Sudharsan displayed solid resistance at one end, there was no rescue act from the trio of David Miller (11), Rahul Tewatia (11) and Rashid Khan (0). Miller tried to take on Livingstone but was caught at long-off. Tewatia got a leading edge off Rabada and was caught at short third man. Rashid fell first ball, opening the face and edging a length delivery to the keeper.

Sudharsan, who was forced to be patient all along, brought up his fifty by clubbing Arshdeep Singh for a six over midwicket in the 18th over. Even as he kept losing partners at the other end, Sudharsan batted till the end and took GT past 140.

IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Rabada was superb for Punjab with the ball. His 4 for 33 kept Gujarat’s batters in check and ensured PBKS did not have too many to chase.

With the bat, Dhawan and Rajapaksa played fine knocks to ensure an easy win for their team. Livingstone followed up a wicket and a catch in the field with a smashing 30* in 10 balls.

On an utterly forgettable day, Sudharsan’s unbeaten 65 was the only performance of note for Gujarat.

Pacer Rabada was named the Player of the Match for his game-defining spell.

Edited by Sai Krishna