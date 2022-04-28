Who won yesterday’s IPL match 2022, GT vs SRH - Match 40?

The Gujarat Titans (GT) beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by five wickets in yesterday’s IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In a thriller of a contest, Umran Malik claimed 5 for 25 to reduce Gujarat to 140 for 5 in 16 overs in a chase of 196. However, Rahul Tewatia (40* off 21) and Rashid Khan (31* off 11) played blinders to lift their side to a stunning win off the last ball.

Malik’s heroics meant Gujarat needed 35 to win off the last two overs. Tewatia slapped T Natarajan for a four and a six. However, only 13 came off the over, leaving them 22 to get off the last six balls. Marco Jansen started with a slower ball, which was launched over midwicket by Tewatia for a maximum. After a single off the second ball, Rashid tonked the third one straight over the bowler’s head for another six.

The fourth ball was a dot ball. However, Rashid cleared the ropes off the last two balls to ring in celebrations in the GT camp. The penultimate delivery was a low full toss, which was hammered over extra cover. The last ball was an attempted bouncer, but the SRH left-arm seamer couldn’t pitch it short enough. Rashid got inside the line and launched it over fine leg with panache.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



WHAT. A. FINISH!



We witnessed an absolute thriller at the Wankhede and it's the



Scorecard bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-40 #TATAIPL #GTvSRH WHAT. A. GAME!WHAT. A. FINISH!We witnessed an absolute thriller at the Wankhede and it's the @gujarat_titans who edged out #SRH to seal a last-ball win!Scorecard WHAT. A. GAME! 👌👌WHAT. A. FINISH! 👍👍We witnessed an absolute thriller at the Wankhede and it's the @gujarat_titans who edged out #SRH to seal a last-ball win! 🙌 🙌Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-40 #TATAIPL #GTvSRH https://t.co/jCvKNtWN38

Chasing 196, Gujarat got off to an excellent start, reaching 59/0 at the end of the powerplay. Wriddhiman Saha was aggressive from the start. He dispatched Jansen for four and six off consecutive deliveries in the second over and kept finding the boundaries at regular intervals. In the last over of the powerplay, he smacked Natarajan for two fours as GT continued their domination. Malik broke the opening stand of 69, cleaning up a rather subdued Shubman Gill for 22 off 24 balls.

Malik unsettled Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya with a pacy delivery that hit his shoulder first-ball. Pandya recovered to strike the bowler for a couple of fours. Malik, however, had the last say in the battle. He had the batter caught for 10 as Pandya top-edged a short ball to a strategically placed fine third man. At the other end, Saha brought up a swift fifty off 28 balls.

Saha’s excellent innings ended on 68 off 38 with an express delivery from Malik that crashed through the Gujarat opener’s defence. Bhuvneshwar Kumar dropped a return catch offered by David Miller on 13. However, he did not last long as Malik was spitting fire and cleaned him up as well.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL

1 wicket of a short ball

How good was that maiden -wicket haul for Umran Malik in



Follow the match bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-40 #GTvSRH 4 timber strikes1 wicket of a short ballHow good was that maiden-wicket haul for Umran Malik in #TATAIPL 2022Follow the match 4 timber strikes 👌 👌1 wicket of a short ball 👏 👏How good was that maiden 5⃣-wicket haul for Umran Malik in #TATAIPL 2022 ⚡️ ⚡️Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-40 #GTvSRH https://t.co/TpxDYn0uz8

The SRH pacer completed a sensational five-fer off the last ball of his spell as Abhinav Manohar (0) failed to keep out another pacy delivery and was castled. Little did SRH know what was to hit them next.

Abhishek, Markram slam fifties as SRH post 195/6 against GT

Abhishek Sharma scored a fine fifty. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Abhishek Sharma (65 off 42) and Aiden Markram (56 off 40) shone with the bat as SRH recovered from a poor start against GT after being asked to bat. The duo featured in an impressive stand of 96 for the third wicket. Shashank Singh (25* off 6) then provided the final flourish as Hyderabad ended on 195 for 6. For Gujarat, Mohammed Shami starred with figures of 3 for 39.

Shami struck a key blow early as he castled SRH skipper Kane Williamson (5) with a beautiful delivery that seamed and crashed through the gate. After being dropped by Rashid at point off Yash Dayal, Rahul Tripathi hammered Shami for 6,4,4. The experienced pacer, however, trapped the in-form batter lbw for 16 with a delivery that seamed in from a length. Gujarat used a review to overturn the original decision of not out.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Live - #GTvSRH #TATAIPL Shami picks up his second wicket. A fantastic review and Rahul Tripathi is out LBW!Live - bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-40 Shami picks up his second wicket. A fantastic review and Rahul Tripathi is out LBW!Live - bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-40 #GTvSRH #TATAIPL https://t.co/4Mzf8aiJYR

Having got his eye in, Abhishek smacked a half-volley from Rashid for a maximum over long-on in the 9th over. Two more sixes flowed off the left-hander’s bat when the GT leggie came back for his next over, the 12th of the innings. The second maximum also brought up Abhishek’s impressive half-century.

Markram was slow to start with. He got some rhythm into his innings by lofting a length ball from Lockie Ferguson over cow corner for a six in the 14th over. The third-wicket partnership was broken when Alzarri Joseph foxed Abhishek with a slower ball and forced him to drag one back onto the stumps.

Shami returned to send back Nicholas Pooran (3), who was caught at long-on. He could have had four. However, Rashid misjudged another catch, this time of Markram, and watched the ball land behind the rope at deep midwicket. The six also brought up the South African batter’s fifty in lucky fashion.

Markram eventually perished to Dayal, miscuing a slower one. Joseph then produced a brilliant fielding effort off his own bowling to run out Washington Sundar (3). Ferguson, however, conceded 25 in the last over as SRH finished their innings in some style. The over began with Jansen launching a six to wide long-on, after which Shashank Singh dispatched the last three balls over the ropes. Ferguson ended with unimpressive figures of 0 for 52.

IPL 2022, GT vs SRH: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Abhishek and Markram scored fine half-centuries to lift Hyderabad after the loss of two early wickets. Shashank Singh’s cameo was the icing on the cake. His 6-ball 25* undid some of the good work by GT at the death. With the ball, it was a one-man show for SRH as Malik put up a splendid exhibition of mind-blowing fast bowling.

Shami stood out with the ball for Gujarat. He bowled smart deliveries to get rid of Williamson and Tripathi before returning to dismiss Pooran. With the bat, Saha set up the chase with a blazing fifty before Rashid and Tewatia did a spectacular finishing job.

Malik was named Player of the Match for his fantastic five-fer.

Edited by Sai Krishna