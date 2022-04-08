Who won yesterday's IPL match 2022, LSG vs DC - Match 15?

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated the Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets in yesterday’s IPL match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Sent into bat, Delhi labored their way to 149 for 3 even though Prithvi Shaw struck 61 off 34. In the chase, Quinton de Kock smacked 80 off 52 balls. There was a slight stutter after his dismissal but Lucknow eventually got home in the last over.

LSG got off to an impressive start in their chase of 150 as DC’s bowlers struggled with the dew. The openers added 73 in under 10 overs before KL Rahul (24 off 25) perished against Kuldeep Yadav, miscuing a lofted stroke. De Kock was the aggressor in the opening stand as skipper Rahul was content playing second fiddle.

After Lucknow eased their way to 26 in four overs, De Kock hammered fellow South African Anrich Nortje, who was returning from injury. After clubbing three consecutive fours, De Kock launched a short ball over deep backward square leg for a maximum as 19 came off the over. Nortje had a forgettable day and had to be taken out of the attack after 2.2 overs as he bowled two full tosses above the waist (no-balls).

Looking to be in no trouble at all, De Kock brought up his fifty off 36 balls by lifting Kuldeep over cover for a boundary. At the other end, Evin Lewis fell for 5 off 13 while trying to take on Lalit Yadav. The LSG opener, however, carried on and pushed the team towards an easy win. His fine innings ended on 80 when he sliced Kuldeep to short third man.

A couple of tight overs from Delhi closed the gap between balls and runs. It came down to 19 off the last two overs. Krunal Pandya (19*), however, launched a slower ball from Mustafizur Rahman over the ropes to ease the pressure.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



win by 6 wickets and register their third win on the trot in



Scorecard - #LSGvDC #TATAIPL Young Badoni finishes things off in style. @LucknowIPL win by 6 wickets and register their third win on the trot in #TATAIPL Scorecard - bit.ly/TATAIPL-2022-15 Young Badoni finishes things off in style.@LucknowIPL win by 6 wickets and register their third win on the trot in #TATAIPL.Scorecard - bit.ly/TATAIPL-2022-15 #LSGvDC #TATAIPL https://t.co/ZzgYMSxlsw

With five needed off the last over, Deepak Hooda (11) holed out against Shardul Thakur. However, a calm Ayush Badoni (10*) slammed a four and a six to seal matters.

LSG restrict DC to 149 for 3 despite Prithvi Shaw’s blazing 61

Prithvi Shaw celebrates his half-century. Pic: IPLT20.COM

DC opener Rishabh Pant smacked 61 in 34 balls. However, LSG spinners Krishnappa Gowtham (1/23) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/22) stifled the Delhi batters to restrict them to 149 for 3.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, Delhi raced to 52 for no loss at the end of the powerplay. Shaw was the dominant partner, reaching 47 off 29, while David Warner contributed only 3 from 9 in the first six overs. After slashing Gowtham for two fours in the second over, Shaw hit Jason Holder for a four and a six in the next over.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Take a look at his batting summary here #TATAIPL Our best performer from the first innings is @PrithviShaw for his brilliant knock of 61 off 34 deliveries.Take a look at his batting summary here Our best performer from the first innings is @PrithviShaw for his brilliant knock of 61 off 34 deliveries.Take a look at his batting summary here 👇 #TATAIPL https://t.co/hNZ8ynNten

When Avesh Khan was introduced, the DC opener hammered him for three consecutive boundaries. Shaw reached his 50 off 30 balls by slicing Krunal through point for a couple. Off-spinner Gowtham was reintroduced in the eighth over and Shaw clattered him for a maximum over long-off and a four through cover. The Lucknow bowler had his revenge though, as he had the DC opener caught behind when Shaw edged an attempted cut.

Warner’s first innings of IPL 2022 ended on 4 off 12 as he top-edged Bishnoi to short third man. The Lucknow leggie also cleaned up Rovman Powell (3) with a googly as the West Indian batter missed his swipe. At 74 for 3, Lucknow were well and truly back in the contest.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



K Gowtham and Ravi Bishnoi pick the wickets of Shaw and Warner.



Live - #LSGvDC #TATAIPL Two wickets fall in quick succession and the #DelhiCapitals openers are back in the hut.K Gowtham and Ravi Bishnoi pick the wickets of Shaw and Warner.Live - bit.ly/TATAIPL-2022-15 Two wickets fall in quick succession and the #DelhiCapitals openers are back in the hut.K Gowtham and Ravi Bishnoi pick the wickets of Shaw and Warner.Live - bit.ly/TATAIPL-2022-15 #LSGvDC #TATAIPL https://t.co/1iic8zArY1

DC skipper Rishabh Pant (39* off 36) and Sarfaraz Khan (36* off 28) added an unbeaten 75 for the fourth wicket. However, it was not a dominant stand as Lucknow kept control of proceedings. Pant dispatched Andrew Tye for two sixes and a four in the 16th over but only 13 runs came off the last two overs as LSG restricted DC to under 150.

IPL 2022, LSG vs DC: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Shaw was brilliant for Delhi in the first half. He slashed nine fours and two sixes in his terrific knock. With the ball, Kuldeep impressed again by claiming the wickets of Rahul and De Kock.

For LSG, spinners Gowtham and Bishnoi bowled exceedingly well to stifle Delhi. While Gowtham sent back Shaw, Bishnoi got the scalps of Warner and Powell. Both bowlers went for under six an over. With the bat, De Kock guided the chase with a well-compiled half-century.

De Kock was named the Player of the Match for his fluent innings of 80.

Edited by Sai Krishna