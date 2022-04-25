Who won yesterday’s IPL match 2022, LSG vs MI - Match 37?

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 36 runs in yesterday’s IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, Lucknow put up a competitive 168 for 6 as skipper KL Rahul scored another memorable hundred. Mumbai’s batting, yet again, let them down as they finished on 132 for 8 in response. The defeat meant MI remained winless after eight matches in IPL 2022.

Chasing 169, skipper Rohit Sharma got MI off to a brisk start even as Ishan Kishan struggled at the other end. After easing his way to 20, the Mumbai captain smacked Jason Holder for six and four off consecutive deliveries in the 6th over. MI ended the powerplay at a decent 43 for no loss.

Ravi Bishnoi, however, struck with his first delivery to end Kishan’s unimpressive innings on 8 off 20. The left-hander tried to reach out for a short-and-wide delivery, but only managed to bottom-edge it onto keeper Quinton de Kock’s shoe. Holder held on to the rebound at slip.

There was more trouble for Mumbai as Dewald Brevis (3) sliced an upper cut off Mohsin Khan towards third man and ended up getting caught. MI’s hopes now depended heavily on captain Rohit. However, he fell just before the halfway stage for 39, top-edging a slog off Krunal Pandya to short third man.

Ayush Badoni then dealt Mumbai a massive blow by dismissing Suryakumar Yadav’s (7). The in-form batter's whip ended up in the hands of extra cover as he got a leading edge. With 92 needed off the last seven overs, Tilak Varma gave Mumbai some hope, launching Bishnoi for two sixes in the 14th over.

Despite Varma’s valiant effort, Mumbai went into the last three overs needing 50 to win. The youngster’s innings ended on 38 off 27 as he hit a full toss from Holder straight to deep midwicket. The match was well beyond MI’s reach, although a better effort from Kieron Pollard (19 off 20) could have helped.

Krunal helped himself to the wickets of Pollard and Daniel Sams in the last over, while Jaydev Unadkat was run out. MI’s innings ended in embarrassing fashion.

KL Rahul ton lifts LSG to 168 for 6 against MI

KL Rahul scored his second ton of IPL 2022. Both his hundreds have come against MI. Pic: IPLT20.COM

LSG skipper Rahul led from the front with 103* off 62 to lift his team to 168 for 6 after they were sent into bat by Mumbai. This was Rahul’s second hundred in IPL 2022, the first one also coming against the same opposition. The opener hit 12 fours and four sixes in his innings as LSG recovered from a slow start to finish with a competitive total.

Rahul looked in good touch right from the start, punching three boundaries as LSG reached 20 in three overs. However, De Kock’s (10) inconsistent run continued as he was caught at short cover off Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling, immediately after being reprieved by Varma at midwicket.

Rahul and Manish Pandey batted slowly for the next few overs as Mumbai bowled with impressive control. The shackles were broken in the 10th over, when Pandey clubbed Riley Meredith for a maximum over long-on and the Lucknow captain helped himself to consecutive boundaries.

Pandey, however, fell for a run-a-ball 22, top-edging a short ball from Pollard to short fine leg. Rahul opened up following the wicket and whipped Sams for a six over wide long-on. Another maximum came in the same over with a wide delivery slashed over backward point. There was some respite for Sams though as Marcus Stoinis (0) holed out to deep midwicket.

Krunal's (1) stay at the crease was reduced to a guest appearance as he failed to read a cutter from Pollard and chipped a catch. Rahul lost another key partner in Deepak Hooda (10) as the batter was caught at short fine leg off Meredith. The LSG skipper then took it upon himself to lift the run rate. He smashed Bumrah for two fours in the 17th over and Unadkat for three consecutive boundaries in the 18th.

Bumrah bowled a terrific penultimate over and conceded only four, bowling yorkers and low full-tosses. Rahul brought up his ton by launching the first ball of the last over from Meredith for six over midwicket. Despite Rahul’s ton, MI would have been pleased to restrict LSG to under 170. The batters, though, let them down again.

IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Rahul played a fine knock yet again for his team, almost single-handedly lifting Lucknow to a competitive total. Krunal (3/19) impressed with his left-arm spin, claiming the wickets of Rohit and Pollard.

For Mumbai, Pollard was the standout bowler. He claimed 2 for 8 in two overs, dismissing Pandey and Krunal to upset Lucknow's rhythm. With the bat, Rohit top-scored with 39 while Varma contributed 38.

Rahul was named Player of the Match for his supreme century.

