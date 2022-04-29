Who won yesterday’s IPL match 2022, PBKS vs LSG - Match 42?

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 20 runs in yesterday’s IPL match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, Lucknow were held to 153 for 8 as Kagiso Rabada claimed four wickets. However, the LSG bowlers put up a strong defense to restrict PBKS to 133 for 8. Mohsin Khan (3/24), Krunal Pandya (2/11) and Dushmantha Chameera (2/17) combined to keep Punjab’s batters in check.

Chasing 154, PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal looked in ominous form, striking a few attractive boundaries in the powerplay. However, he could not convert his start into a big score. The fifth over began with Agarwal striking Chameera for a flat six over short third man. However, his short and sweet innings ended on 25 off 17 as he tried to slam the Sri Lankan pacer over mid-off but failed to get the elevation. Lucknow skipper KL Rahul took a well-judged catch.

A struggling Shikhar Dhawan (6 off 15) was cleaned up by Ravi Bishnoi as he made a complete mess of his sweep shot. Bhanuka Rajapaksa (9) also perished cheaply. He got a leading edge as he attempted to flick a skidder from Krunal and was caught by Rahul again. With PBKS at 67 for 3 at the halfway stage, the match was nicely poised.

Liam Livingstone looked dangerous again as he crunched Bishnoi for consecutive sixes. Unfortunately for Punjab, he was back in the dugout for 18 as he tried to ramp Mohsin behind the wicket but only managed to find the keeper.

The chasing side lost half their side for 92 when Krunal trapped Jitesh Sharma (2) leg-before with an arm ball. The on-field umpire did not raise his finger, but the DRS made it clear that the ball would have crashed into the stumps.

Jonny Bairstow looked impressive for a change and eased his way to 32. However, just when Punjab needed him to carry on, he perished to Chameera, slashing a full-and-wide delivery to deep third man. Mohsin returned towards the end to send back Rabada (2) and Rahul Chahar (4) in his last over.

Rabada claims 4 as LSG slip to 153 for 8 vs PBKS after solid start

Kagiso Rabada claimed four wickets for PBKS. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Rabada claimed 4 for 38 and Rahul Chahar 2 for 30 as Punjab restricted Lucknow to 153 for 8 after winning the toss and bowling first. It was an innings of two extreme halves for LSG. They were well placed at 98 for 1 in the 13th over. However, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals after that and somehow managed to cross 150.

Rabada struck early for PBKS, having LSG skipper KL Rahul caught behind for 6. In the pacer’s next over, Quinton de Kock whacked him for consecutive sixes. Deepak Hooda, batting at No. 3 in the absence of Manish Pandey, also slammed Rishi Dhawan for a maximum over long-off. After a slow start, the partnership picked up pace.

In the 13th over, De Kock crashed Sandeep Sharma for two boundaries. He was looking good for a fifty but fell for 46 off 37 to the same bowler. The Lucknow opener attempted to cut a length ball outside off, only to end up nicking the ball to the keeper. Following De Kock’s dismissal, LSG completely lost control of the innings.

Hooda (34 off 28) was run out due to a lazy piece of running as Bairstow scored a direct hit from the deep. Krunal (7) and Ayush Badoni (4) too perished to Rabada in the 15th over. The former holed out to long-on, while the latter top-edged a flick and was brilliantly caught by Livingstone.

Lucknow slipped further as Marcus Stoinis (1) hit one straight back to Chahar. The leggie also sent back Jason Holder (11) in the 18th over, although he got hit for a couple of sixes. Chameera (17) also slammed Rabada for consecutive maximums before falling to the pacer. The late strikes ensured LSG crossed 150 and made a huge difference in the end.

IPL 2022, PBKS vs LSG: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Rabada was the most successful bowler for Punjab with four wickets. He went for a few but picked up key wickets of Rahul, Krunal and Badoni. Chahar (2/30) also impressed, dismissing Lucknow big-hitters Stoinis and Holder. Sandeep Sharma was thrifty. He conceded only 18 in four overs while claiming De Kock’s scalp.

For LSG, De Kock top-scored with a fluent 46 off 37. With the ball, Mohsin impressed once again, claiming three scalps. Left-arm spinner Krunal gave nothing away and finished with excellent figures of 2 for 11. Chameera got the big scalps of Agarwal and Bairstow, conceding only 17 in his four overs.

Krunal was named the Player of the Match for his brilliant bowling spell.

