Who won yesterday's IPL match 2022, RCB vs GT - Match 67?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat the Gujarat Titans (GT) by eight wickets in yesterday’s IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The win took RCB to 16 points and kept their IPL 2022 playoff hopes alive.

Batting first after winning the toss, Gujarat posted 168 for 5, guided by captain Hardik Pandya’s unbeaten 62 off 47. RCB opener Virat Kohli (73 off 54) roared back to form as the chasing team got past the target in 18.4 overs. The 33-year-old had scored a half-century against the same opposition earlier in the tournament but his knock on Thursday was a lot more convincing, much like the Virat of old.

Kohli was the dominant partner in the opening stand of 115 with skipper Faf du Plessis (44 off 38). He punched Mohammed Shami for two fours in the third over to get early momentum into his innings. Pandya could have had Kohli in the very next over but Rashid Khan could not hold on to a difficult chance at deep square leg. The Bangalore opener played a pick-up shot and Rashid had to leap to try and grab the catch but failed in his attempt. It was just the stroke of luck Kohli needed.

The 33-year-old struck the ball fluently and brought up his 50 in style, off 33 balls, against the same man who dropped him. Kohli launched Rashid for a six over deep midwicket at the start of the 10th over.

The opening stand was broken when Du Plessis, who was content playing second fiddle, top-edged a slog-sweep off Rashid. There was more luck for RCB as the first ball from Rashid to Glenn Maxwell hit the stumps but the bail did not come off. The Australian all-rounder celebrated by smashing Pandya for two sixes and a four.

Kohli’s innings ended when he was foxed by a Rashid googly and stumped. There was no cause for concern for Bangalore, though, as Maxwell (40* off 18) took the team past the winning line by whacking Lockie Ferguson for three fours in the penultimate over.

Hardik Pandya 62* lifts GT to 168 for 5 vs RCB

Hardik Pandya’s unbeaten half-century went in vain. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Gujarat skipper Pandya struck a fighting 62* off 47 balls to help his team post 168 for 5 against Bangalore. Batting first after winning the toss, GT slipped to 62 for 3. But a timely return to form for the skipper enabled them to finish with what seemed like a fighting total.

Wriddhiman Saha got GT off to a blazing start, striking Siddharth Kaul for two fours and a six in the first over. Shubman Gill (1), however, perished cheaply to a combined act by RCB’s Australian duo. Josh Hazlewood bowled a good-length ball outside off. Gill poked at it and got the outside edge. Maxwell at slip intercepted the ball brilliantly and pulled off a one-handed catch.

For the Aussie in the GT camp, Matthew Wade, the horror run with the bat continued. He was back in the hut for 16 off 13, adjudged lbw to Maxwell while attempting a sweep. The left-hander went for the review but the on-field decision stayed. Wade was furious with the verdict as he believed he had got some bat on ball. The furious keeper-batter went on a smashing spree upon entering the dressing room.

Saha’s impressive innings ended on 31 off 22 in unfortunate fashion as he was involved in a mix-up with skipper Pandya. The latter hit a length ball past extra cover and set off for a run. Saha was late in responding and ended up getting run out by some distance as RCB skipper Du Plessis scored a direct hit at the striker's end.

Pandya was dropped in the 10th over before he could get his eye in. He tried to take on Maxwell but couldn't get his timing right. Suyash Prabhudessai at long-on parried the ball over the ropes. Pandya and David Miller (34 off 25) added a crucial 61 runs for the fourth wicket. Miller struck three sixes in his innings before a sharp return catch by Wanindu Hasaranga ended his vigil.

Rahul Tewatia was back in the hut for 2 but Pandya and Rashid (19* off 6) provided the final flourish for Gujarat. The duo combined to loot 34 runs off the last two overs as Kaul and Hazlewood came in for some punishment.

IPL 2022, RCB vs GT: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Pandya led from the front for GT by scoring an unbeaten 62 off 47, an impressive knock that featured four fours and three sixes. Rashid picked up the wickets of Kohli and Du Plessis to go with his cameo of 19* off 6 balls. However, he dropped Kohli early in the innings, which proved costly.

Hazlewood claimed 2 for 39 with the ball for RCB, dismissing dangermen Gill and Tewatia. Kohli scored a sublime 73 in the chase, hitting eight fours and two sixes. Maxwell had a memorable all-round match. He took a stunning one-handed catch at slip, picked up the wicket of Wade and then hammered 40* in 18 balls.

Kohli was named Player of the Match for setting up RCB’s chase with a wonderful knock.

