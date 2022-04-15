Who won yesterday's IPL match 2022, RR vs GT - Match 24?

The Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated the Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs in yesterday's IPL match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Batting first after losing the toss, Gujarat posted 192 for 4 as Hardik Pandya led from the front with 87* off 52 balls. In response, Jos Buttler struck a blazing 54 in 24 balls. However, the rest of the Rajasthan batting unit faltered as the chasing side finished on 155 for 9.

Chasing 193, Buttler went berserk and reached his fifty inside the powerplay. However, he was dismissed on the last ball of the sixth over. Despite his heroics, Rajasthan were in some trouble at 65 for 3.

Buttler began his innings in stunning fashion, cracking Mohammed Shami for three consecutive fours in the first over. Two fours and a six followed off Yash Dayal in the next over. However, the GT pacer redeemed himself by having Devdutt Padikkal (0) caught at slip with a length ball that bounced awkwardly.

Buttler, however, continued to enjoy the pace offered by Dayal and smacked him for three fours and six in his next over. Rather surprisingly, Rajasthan decided to promote Ravichandran Ashwin to No. 3. The move failed as the pinch-hitter was brilliantly caught by David Miller at cover off a Lockie Ferguson’s delivery.

In the same over, Buttler reached a 23-ball fifty by scooping the Kiwi pacer over fine leg for a maximum. The Gujarat pacer had his revenge on the very next ball, though, as he castled Buttler with a spectacular yorker.

Rajasthan found themselves in more trouble when skipper Sanju Samson (11) ran himself out trying to take on the arm of his opposite number at mid-off. The chasing side lost half their side for 90 when Rassie van der Dussen (6) nicked a full delivery from Dayal that was angled across him.

Shimron Hetmyer looked good again but fell for 29 off 17 as Rajasthan needed to make a move on. He tried to loft Shami but only managed to toe-end the stroke to long-on. Riyan Parag finally had an opportunity to make a significant impact with the bat. He made 18 before becoming Ferguson’s third victim, dragging a high full toss to deep midwicket.

James Neesham fell for 17, chipping a return catch to Pandya, who was having a field day. However, the outcome of the match had become a foregone conclusion long before his dismissal.

Hardik Pandya hammers 87* off 52 as GT post 192/4 against RR

Hardik Pandya dominated the Rajasthan bowling. Pic: IPLT20.COM

GT skipper Pandya led from the front with an unbeaten 87 off 52 balls as his team posted an impressive 192/4 after being sent in to bat by RR. Gujarat got off to a poor start and were 53 for 3 in the seventh over. However, Pandya, with help from Abhinav Manohar (43 off 28) and David Miller (31* off 14), lifted GT to a challenging total.

Earlier, opener Matthew Wade, who had been struggling for runs, began his innings in confident fashion, striking Neesham for three fours in the first over. However, he was run out for 12 in the next over while trying to steal a quick single by responding to a call from Shubman Gill.

Vijay Shankar’s (2) comeback lasted seven balls as he was caught behind while attempting to cut a short and wide delivery from Kuldeep Sen.

Pandya and Gill then combined to find a few pressure-releasing boundaries. However, the latter’s innings ended on 13 as he miscued part-time spinner Parag to long-on. The GT skipper and Manohar brought the innings back on track with a fourth-wicket stand of 86. Manohar began the 12th over by slamming Yuzvendra Chahal for a four over the bowler’s head and a six over extra-cover.

In the next over, Pandya hammered Sen for two fours to bring up his second consecutive half-century. The excellent partnership ended when Manohar top-edged Chahal and was caught at short fine leg immediately after slog-sweeping the leggie for a six.

There was no respite for RR’s bowlers as Miller came in and walloped five fours and a six in his cameo while Pandya kept finding the boundaries at the other end.

IPL 2022, RR vs GT: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Pandya excelled with the bat for Gujarat, putting on a wonderful demonstration of big-hitting. He smacked eight fours and four sixes, scoring at a strike rate of 167.30, learning from his mistakes in the last game.

On the field, he scored a direct hit to run out Samson and dismissed Neesham caught and bowled.

Ferguson was the standout bowler for GT. He got the game-changing wicket of Buttler, cleaning him up with a yorker. The Kiwi finished with excellent figures of 3 for 23. Pacer Dayal was expensive but also claimed three on his IPL debut.

Chahal was Rajasthan’s most economical bowler with figures of 1 for 32. Buttler was sensational with the bat in the powerplay, racing to a 23-ball fifty with the aid of eight fours and three sixes.

Gujarat skipper Pandya was named the Player of the Match for his stellar all-round show.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar