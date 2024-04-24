"Why do all Australians come in form before the World Cup?" - Aakash Chopra lauds Marcus Stoinis' century in LSG's IPL 2024 win vs CSK

Aakash Chopra has lauded Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for scoring a match-winning century in his side's IPL 2024 clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

CSK set LSG a 211-run target after being asked to bat first in Chennai on Tuesday, April 23. Stoinis then smashed an unbeaten 124 off just 63 balls as KL Rahul and company registered a six-wicket win with three deliveries to spare.

Reflecting on LSG's chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra praised Stoinis for taking his side to an improbable win and noted that he is among the many Australians coming into form ahead of the T20 World Cup.

"When LSG started, Deepak Chahar dismissed Quinton de Kock in the first over. When KL Rahul got out to Fizz's (Mustafizur Rahman) ball, it seemed how now, because this team has tried four different batters at No. 3. They sent Marcus Stoinis this time and it seemed like he found possible in impossible. He made the improbable possible," he elaborated (4:10).

"Marcus Stoinis did praiseworthy batting. More than the driving, it was the power he showed while standing in his position. The bowlers weren't even getting an idea of what he was trying to do. Why do all Australians come in form before the World Cup? Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) will also come. He is not scoring for Bengaluru (RCB) but he will also hit," the former India opener added.

LSG were in a spot of bother when KL Rahul's dismissal reduced them to 33/2 after 4.4 overs. Stoinis then took the attack to the CSK bowlers, clubbing 13 fours and six sixes during his unbeaten century, to take his team over the line.

"The special thing I liked about him was the ball striking on the off side" - Aakash Chopra on LSG's Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran smashed 34 runs off 15 balls. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra also praised Nicholas Pooran for playing a brief but blazing knock.

"Nicholas Pooran - a short knock at a strike rate of 200 (226.67). The special thing I liked about him was the ball striking on the off side. People are not bowling at his body now because he hits very far towards the cow corner. They have started bowling away from him but he is hitting sixes over cover and fours over point," he said (5:45).

While criticizing both sides for their fielding, the reputed commentator appreciated Deepak Hooda for playing a crucial cameo.

"Both teams' fielding was so ordinary, it seemed like they had come after eating ghee dosa from the shop outside and the ghee was still in their hands. In the end, Deepak Hooda, again a short knock but extremely crucial because his two or three boundaries were very important," Chopra noted.

Hooda scored an unbeaten 17 off six deliveries with the help of two fours and a six. He struck two crucial fours in the penultimate over bowled by Matheesha Pathirana to bring the equation down to 17 off six balls. Marcus Stoinis then smoked Mustafizur Rahman all around the park in the final over to seal the win.

