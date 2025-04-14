Why Ayush Badoni was called back after being dismissed by Matheesha Pathirana in LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Ayush Badoni received a reprieve courtesy a no ball from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) speedster Matheesha Pathirana. The incident came in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between the two sides in Lucknow on Monday, April 14.

The incident took place in the 13th over of the innings when the Sri Lankan pacer bowled two consecutive short deliveries in the third and fourth balls of the over. He followed that with a third short ball which Badoni upper cut into the hands of Vijay Shankar, who was stationed at third man.

There was confusion in the middle over the height of the ball, and the TV umpire was called in to check. Replays showed that the ball was marginally above shoulder height and the delivery was ruled a no ball.

Watch the video of the incident here,

The right-hander's stay in the middle, however, did not last too long as he was dismissed in the next over, stumped by MS Dhoni off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja for 22.

CSK peg LSG back with regular strikes at Lucknow

Earlier, CSK captain MS Dhoni's decision to bowl first paid early dividends as left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed struck in the opening over of the LSG innings, removing Aiden Markram for six.

A few overs later, pacer Anshul Kamboj removed the dangerous Nicholas Pooran for eight to put the visitors on top in Lucknow. LSG ended the Powerplay at 42 for 2, and it was the first time CSK had restricted a team to under 50 in the first six overs this season.

CSK made two changes to the playing XI that lost to Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday, April 8. Shaik Rasheed was handed an IPL debut, and he, along with all-rounder Jamie Overton, replaced Ravichandran Ashwin and Devon Conway in the playing XI.

The five-time IPL champions started the match at tenth place on the points table with two points in six matches. Their only win in the tournament so far came against Mumbai Indians in their tournament opener in Chennai on Sunday, March 23.

LSG finished their innings at the score of 166 for 7, with Pant top scoring for the hosts, making 63 runs off 49 balls.

