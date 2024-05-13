"Why not bring Virat Kohli back as captain?"- Harbhajan Singh backs star batter to lead RCB again in IPL 

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh believes the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) should bring back Virat Kohli as their captain ahead of the next IPL season. Despite winning five games in a row, RCB could be knocked out of the playoffs race if they lose their next game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Harbhajan reckons Kohli can personify the aggressive brand of cricket that RCB have to play if they intend to end their trophy drought. He feels Kohli has made an impact at RCB similar to what MS Dhoni has at CSK.

Speaking on Star Sports Press Room, here's what Harbhajan Singh had to say about the idea of Virat Kohli as RCB's captain next season:

"Why not bring Virat Kohli back as captain? As Dhoni has a lot of impact in Chennai, Virat Kohli is a big leader, he knows the kind of cricket they need to play. Now they are playing with a lot of aggression, lot of intent and that is what Virat Kohli brings. I would like to see Virat Kohli leading the side going forward."

Harbhajan stressed the importance of having an Indian player as captain as it opened up the overseas slots. Faf du Plessis was in woeful form during the first half of the season for RCB where they lost seven out of eight games.

Harbhajan Singh on MS Dhoni's impact

There has been a lot of talk about MS Dhoni batting too low for CSK despite his hard-hitting form. However, Harbhajan Singh believed it didn't mean that Dhoni wasn't giving the kind of impactful performances Chennai needed from him. He recalled Dhoni's sensational cameo of 20*(4) against the Mumbai Indians and stated:

"I still believe that Dhoni has a lot of impact. The game at Wankhede he scored 20 odd runs and that was the difference in the end. What else do you need, his guidance, he delivers when it matters the most."

Both CSK and RCB are set to face each other at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 18. If some results go a certain way, RCB vs CSK could be a potential knockout game to enter into the playoffs.

