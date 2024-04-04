Why is David Miller not playing today's GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 match?

Gujarat Titans (GT) explosive batter David Miller will not be part of the action during his side's upcoming encounter against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

Miller has been an integral part of the GT setup since his move to the side in 2022. He has been the major force in the middle order, working well with the middle and the lower order in helping finish their innings on a high, more often than not.

Miller had scored an unbeaten 44 in GT's most recent win in the season over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and had a couple of brief cameos in the matches against the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

GT skipper Shubman Gill announced during the toss that David Miller does not make it to the playing XI due to a niggle.

"We would have bowled, it looks like an even wicket, it's been a bit overcast so hopefully there will be no dew. We have started off pretty well, we have got couple of games on the road after this, games on the road are important. Last year, we played away from home. Miller misses out due to a niggle," Gill said after PBKS opted to bowl first

Punjab Kings also enter the contest with injury concerns of their own. Liam Livingstone, who suffered an injury during fielding in the first innings against LSG, has been replaced by Sikandar Raza in the playing XI.

Who replaces David Miller in the GT playing XI?

New Zealand batter Kane Williamson has been named as Miller's replacement for the clash against PBKS. This marks the ace batter's first appearance in GT colors since his debut in the 2023 season opener, where he ruptured his ACL while trying to save a six.

Williamson was roped in for his base price of INR 2 crore by GT at the IPL 2023 mini-auction.

With Miller only dealing with a niggle, it is expected that he will return in time for GT's next encounter against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium on Sunday, April 7.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel

Impact Subs: Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Ashutosh Sharma, Tanay Thyagarajan

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande

Impact Subs: Abhinav Manohar, Mohit Sharma, Manav Jagdusakumar Suthar, Sandeep Warrier, Sharath BR