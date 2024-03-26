Why is Devon Conway not playing today's CSK vs GT IPL 2024 match?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are without their star opener Devon Conway for their ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) contest against Gujarat Titans (GT) at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, March 26.

Conway was not in the playing XI in the team's opening encounter of the edition against Royal Challengers Bengaluru either. The southpaw is set to miss the initial matches of the season due to a thumb injury.

He picked up the injury last month during New Zealand's three-match T20I series against Australia and is expected to be on the sidelines until May. Scans revealed that the batter sustained a small fracture at the joint of his left thumb.

Devon Conway's absence will be a big miss for Chennai, given that he has been a prolific run-scorer for the franchise. The left-handed batter was the leading run-getter in CSK's title-winning campaign last year.

The 32-year-old mustered 672 runs across 15 innings at an average of 51.69 and a strike rate of 139.7. He was named Player of the Match in the final for his blistering 47-run knock.

Rachin Ravindra is Ruturaj Gaikwad's opening partner in Devon Conway's absence

The Chennai-based side roped in New Zealand's budding star Rachin Ravindra for ₹1.80 crore at the IPL 2024 mini-auction in Dubai. The talented youngster made headlines with his stellar performances at the 2023 50-over World Cup, chalking up 578 runs in 10 outings.

Ravindra has been handed the crucial opening spot in Devon Conway's absence by the Chennai management. He impressed many with his batting exploits in the opening clash against RCB, scoring 37 runs off just 15 deliveries.

Defending champions Chennai beat Bengaluru by six wickets, successfully chasing down a tricky 174-run target to kick off their campaign with a victory. Notably, CSK underwent a massive change ahead of the season as MS Dhoni handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad.