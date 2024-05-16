Why are Gujarat Titans wearing a lavender kit in IPL 2024 clash vs SRH?

The Gujarat Titans (GT) have chosen to wear a special lavender kit for their last match of IPL 2024 against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) to "demonstrate solidarity with cancer patients". They planned to do so against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their final home game of the season on Monday but it was abandoned due to rain.

They also wore the lavender kit in IPL 2023 against SRH in their final home game of the group stage.

GT want to use the gesture "as a reminder" of the importance of early detection and access to quality care for cancer patients. In many countries, lavender symbolizes cancer as a whole and is often used to express solidarity with patients.

"As sportspersons, we are aware of our social responsibility to our fans and the community at large," GT captain Shubman Gill told the franchise's website last week. "Wearing these lavender jerseys unites us with cancer fighters and honors their courage. Together, we hope that our efforts will contribute to a world where the burden of cancer can be overcome through awareness and education."

Colonel Arvinder Singh, COO of Gujarat Titans added at the time:

"Cancer affects countless lives, and the lavender jerseys are a small gesture on our part to the cause. The jerseys are a symbol of our support to cancer patients and survivors, serving as a reminder about the need for preventive measures and early diagnosis to win the battle against cancer. Together with our fans, we hope to create a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by cancer."

The franchise also said they want to "educate fans" about cancer prevention with the initiative and emphasize the importance of lifestyle adjustments and regular screenings.

Can the lavender jersey help GT bow out with pride?

The rain-washed game ruled GT out of contention for the IPL 2024 playoffs. Now, with 11 points from 13 games, they only have their pride to play for. A win here would help them bow out from close to the top half of the table and would also hamper SRH's chances of making it to the top two in the standings.