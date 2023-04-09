Why is Hardik Pandya not playing today’s IPL 2023 match

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya will not be playing the team's upcoming afternoon encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, April 9.

The all-rounder has led GT to a dominant start in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) with wins over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) in a bid to defend their title.

However, he will not be there to oversee the proceedings as captain nor partake as a player in the third match since he is reportedly down with an illness.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL Toss Update



win the toss and elect to bat first against



Follow the match bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-13



#TATAIPL | #GTvKKR Toss Update @gujarat_titans win the toss and elect to bat first against @KKRiders Follow the match 🚨 Toss Update 🚨@gujarat_titans win the toss and elect to bat first against @KKRiders.Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-13#TATAIPL | #GTvKKR https://t.co/SmNpbdnacn

Despite the team's dominant start, Hardik has not been at his best with either the bat or ball so far. He was bowled by Ravindra Jadeja in the season opener and was not among the runs in GT's comfortable win over DC as well.

Who is leading GT in Hardik Pandya's absence?

Gujarat Titans (GT) vice-captain Rashid Khan has taken over the captaincy duties with Hardik Pandya not being part of the playing XI. The Afghan spinner has previously led GT in a similar predicament during their match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during IPL 2022. Back then, the star player had to miss out due to a minor injury.

Additionally, all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who came in as an impact player in GT's win over DC, has replaced the skipper in the playing XI.

Speaking about the skipper's absence and the team combination, stand-in captain Rashid said during the toss:

"We would like to bat first, looks like a fresh surface. Hopefully, we can put on a good total and defend later on. (On Hardik Pandya's absence) Just unwell slightly, don't want to take risks with him. As a team we will try to play good cricket. Just one change, Vijay Shankar is in for Hardik."

As mentioned, GT have opted to bat first in the first-ever afternoon IPL contest at the Narendra Modi Stadium. KKR, meanwhile, have named two changes to their playing XI with Lockie Ferguson and N Jagadeesan coming in for Tim Southee and Mandeep Singh.

Who will win the upcoming encounter between GT and KKR? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes