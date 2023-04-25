"Why do you hide it?" - Aakash Chopra on doubts over Sai Sudharsan's availability for Gujarat Titans' IPL 2023 clash vs Mumbai Indians

Aakash Chopra has questioned the Gujarat Titans (GT) for not disclosing why B Sai Sudharsan was left out of their XI for their IPL 2023 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

The Titans will face the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, April 25. A win for the defending champions will help them join the Chennai Super Kings on 10 points at the top of the IPL 2023 standings.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra bemoaned the lack of information regarding Sai Sudharsan's availability, stating:

"Their (Gujarat Titans') wagon is back on track. Hardik Pandya has scored runs, which is very, very important. We don't know anything about Sai Sudharsan's availability. Every time you feel that the tournament is going so well, it is such a big tournament, why do teams not tell who is available and who is not, what is the injury update?"

The former Indian opener added:

"They don't tell anything, why do you hide it? What difference will it make if we come to know? We will also say that you didn't drop Sai Sudharsan but he is injured. If you don't tell, we have to say that he has been dropped."

Sudharsan amassed 176 runs at an impressive average of 44.00 in the Gujarat Titans' first five games of IPL 2023. However, the southpaw was not fielded against the Lucknow Super Giants, with both Abhinav Manohar and Vijay Shankar being part of the playing XI.

"This pitch suits him a lot" - Aakash Chopra expects Shubman Gill to fire for the Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill is the Gujarat Titans' top run-getter in IPL 2023 thus far. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra expects Shubman Gill to be among the runs for the Gujarat Titans. However, he acknowledged that the opener will be up against a potent seam attack, elaborating:

"Shubman Gill's performance has gone slightly down in the last one or two innings. You will expect him to play well here because this pitch suits him a lot. That is why you would expect him to do really well, but Jofra Archer and one of Jason Behrendorff and Riley Meredith will be in front of him."

While reflecting on the rest of the Titans' batting lineup, the reputed commentator picked bowling as their stronger suit, observing:

"Hardik Pandya once again at No. 4 or No. 3 depending on Sai Sudharsan's availability. Then Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar and David Miller. You might feel once again that there is some problem in batting and that the story can get stuck but this team's bowling is very good."

Chopra reckons the Gujarat Titans will bring back Alzarri Joseph into their XI for Tuesday's game. He added that Noor Ahmad might also be persisted with as Hardik Pandya and Co. fielded only three overseas players in the last game.

Poll : Will Shubman Gill score 30+ runs against the Mumbai Indians? Yes No 0 votes