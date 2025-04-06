“Why should I choose one player?” - MS Dhoni comes up with a smart response to tricky query on podcast debut

Making a debut podcast appearance, MS Dhoni managed to get himself out of tricky questions that were asked. Dhoni was featured with YouTuber Raj Shamani, with the podcast being available on the cricketers' recently launched app.
When asked by Shamani to pick an opening pair, a bowling spell, and an all-rounder, Dhoni gave a witty reply to the question, saying (via NDTV):
"See, when you watch them playing, you feel that no one can be better than them. But cricket is a game which keeps on fluctuating. It is very difficult to choose the best opener, but I have seen them playing. See, when Yuvi was hitting 6 sixes, I did not have to see anyone else. Why should I choose one player?"
"There have been players who have won many matches for the team. Yes, earlier.. there was no coverage like this. Earlier also there were many such performances which I do not know, because earlier, all these could not be recorded. Today's generation does not know about them."
"When we were in school, we used to play with tennis ball and at that time I used to bowl" - MS Dhoni on the podcast
MS Dhoni also revealed that he initially started as a bowler in cricket during his school days. In the same podcast, he said:
When we were in school, we used to play with tennis ball and at that time I used to bowl. At that time, I was very young and skinny. Then I was told to do wicketkeeping... I always used to play cricket against people who were senior to me. There were very few boys of my age who played cricket. So playing cricket with people senior to me was very important for me. Playing with seniors helped me."
MS Dhoni is currently with the Chennai Super Kings, playing his 16th season with the franchise.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, including live scores, match schedules, points table & squad details for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT & PBKS