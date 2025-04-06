“Why should I choose one player?” - MS Dhoni comes up with a smart response to tricky query on podcast debut

Making a debut podcast appearance, MS Dhoni managed to get himself out of tricky questions that were asked. Dhoni was featured with YouTuber Raj Shamani, with the podcast being available on the cricketers' recently launched app.

Ad

When asked by Shamani to pick an opening pair, a bowling spell, and an all-rounder, Dhoni gave a witty reply to the question, saying (via NDTV):

"See, when you watch them playing, you feel that no one can be better than them. But cricket is a game which keeps on fluctuating. It is very difficult to choose the best opener, but I have seen them playing. See, when Yuvi was hitting 6 sixes, I did not have to see anyone else. Why should I choose one player?"

Ad

Trending

"There have been players who have won many matches for the team. Yes, earlier.. there was no coverage like this. Earlier also there were many such performances which I do not know, because earlier, all these could not be recorded. Today's generation does not know about them."

"When we were in school, we used to play with tennis ball and at that time I used to bowl" - MS Dhoni on the podcast

MS Dhoni also revealed that he initially started as a bowler in cricket during his school days. In the same podcast, he said:

Ad

When we were in school, we used to play with tennis ball and at that time I used to bowl. At that time, I was very young and skinny. Then I was told to do wicketkeeping... I always used to play cricket against people who were senior to me. There were very few boys of my age who played cricket. So playing cricket with people senior to me was very important for me. Playing with seniors helped me."

MS Dhoni is currently with the Chennai Super Kings, playing his 16th season with the franchise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lavil Saldanha Lavil is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with an experience of over 4 years. He A Bachelor’s of Engineering degree holder in Electronics and Computer Science, he is a firm believer of verifying information from multiple websites, and always checks his sources' authenticity in order to provide his readers the most accurate information.



An ardent Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan, Lavil had his first tryst with cricket during his childhood and has grown up admiring how the sport brings people together over the years. He is a huge admirer of Mahendra Singh Dhoni due to the player's calm and collected nature. He would like to go back in time and revisit the 2011 ICC World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka if ever got his hands on a time machine.



Lavil, who used to play cricket at school level, has interviewed sporting personalities like Robin Uthappa, Leander Paes, Ankita Raina, Prashant Surve, and Des Buckingham so far in his career. He does not feel ODIs should be completely replaced with T20Is as he reckons every format has its own beauty.



In his free time, he watches Manchester United attempt to get back to their former glory days or plays FC 25. Know More