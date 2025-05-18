Why is Jofra Archer not playing today's RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match?

Jofra Archer will be unavailable for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for the remainder of their IPL 2025 campaign, including the clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). RR and PBKS are set to face off at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, May 18.

An RR official confirmed to Cricbuzz that Archer was nursing an injury and has not returned to India to take part in the competition.

"It is not a case of not being willing because we are out of reckoning for playoffs. He is nurturing an injury and we are prioritizing his fitness," the official told Cricbuzz.

Moreover, an ESPNcricinfo report stated that Archer sustained a thumb injury during RR's last game against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 4.

Despite injury concerns, Jofra Archer has been named in England's squad for the three-match ODI series against West Indies, which is set to start from May 29.

During the toss, RR captain Sanju Samson confirmed that Kwene Maphaka has replaced Jofra Archer in the XI.

RR Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kwena Maphaka, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Impact Subs: Kumar Kartikeya, Shubham Dubey, Ashok Sharma, Kunal Singh Rathore, Yudhvir Singh Charak.

Jofra Archer bowled the most expensive spell in IPL history

Jofra Archer created a dismal record in only his first game of IPL 2025, when the Rajasthan Royals clashed against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Archer conceded 76 runs off his four-over spell, the worst spell in the tournament's history.

The Sunrisers' batters were all over him and tonked him for fours and sixes on a consistent basis, as the side went on to post a mammoth 286. Thereafter, the Royals did well to score 242, but lost by 44 runs.

However, Archer made a fine comeback in the subsequent games, with his pace and swing causing a problem for the batters in the powerplay overs. In 12 games, he picked up 11 wickets at an economy of 9.47.

Jofra Archer's best performance came against Punjab Kings, where he returned with figures of 3/25 to help the Royals win by 50 runs.

