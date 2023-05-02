Why did KL Rahul bat at No. 11 in the LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 match?

KL Rahul generally plays as an opening batter for Team India and the Lucknow Super Giants. However, the LSG skipper came out to bat at number 11 in the recently concluded IPL 2023 match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday, May 1.

A few fans were confused after seeing KL Rahul bat at number 11. The LSG captain came out to bat after the fall of the ninth wicket due to an injury which he suffered while fielding in the first innings.

Rahul was taken off the field after hurting his leg while chasing the ball in the outfield. Krunal Pandya made the decisions for LSG on the field after Rahul left.

Impact Player Ayush Badoni opened the innings alongside Kyle Mayers. The new opening pair lasted only two balls as Mohammed Siraj dismissed Mayers in the first over itself.

Lucknow Super Giants needed 127 runs to win the game, but they lost wickets at regular intervals and slumped to 103/9 in the 19th over. LSG needed 24 runs off eight balls when Rahul walked out to bat.

KL Rahul remained not out on 0 off 3 balls

Rahul could not play his shots well because of the injury. He tried his best but could not open his account off the three balls he faced. Amit Mishra hit a four in the last over before losing his wicket to Harshal Patel as the Royal Challengers Bangalore successfully defended the 127-run target.

Karn Sharma and Josh Hazlewood took two wickets each for RCB as an inspired performance in the field brought them back into the match after setting a disappointing total in the first innings.

This was LSG's third consecutive loss at home. They will play their next home match against the Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday afternoon. KL Rahul might miss the game due to injury.

