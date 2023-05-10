"Why this has to be his last season is beyond me"- Graeme Swann believes MS Dhoni should continue to play in the IPL next season

Former England off-spinner Graeme Swann feels Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni looks fit enough to continue playing beyond the IPL 2023 season. There have been a lot of speculations about the ongoing season being Dhoni's last.

However, Swann has been impressed with the way Dhoni has kept wickets, captained as well as the way he as come down the order to provide explosive finish. He reckons there's no need for Dhoni to retire after this season and feels he should continue playing for CSK.

In a media interaction, here's what Graeme Swann, who is also an IPL expert for Jio Cinema, had to say about MS Dhoni's future:

"I understand that people have this question when players enter the backend of their career. But whenever he (Dhoni) goes out to bat, he is smashing sixes. So why this has to be his last season is beyond me. He can do whatever he likes in my book. He is still good with the bat, a brilliant keeper, and his captaincy is the best in the IPL in my opinion. He is too big to go."

Graeme Swann on Suryakumar Yadav's incredible 83

Graeme Swann went gaga over Suryakumar Yadav's sensational knock of 83 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday. He claimed that there's no better batter in the world at the moment than 'SKY' and was just mesmerized with some of the shots that the latter played.

On this, Swann stated:

"Their bowling looks weaker, but I can tell you after watching the game last night, their batting can bail them out time and time again. There's no one better than SKY in the world at the moment. Suryakumar Yadav is an absolute joke of a player. I would sell my house, send my kids away to school so I could sit down and watch him bat everyday."

Graeme Swann also opined that Mumbai Indians (MI) replacing Jofra Archer with Chris Jordan was a right move, given Archer's injury woes. He added:

"Jasprit not playing is a massive loss. Jofra, I don't mind that Jofra has gone home to get fit. I think a 50% fit Jofra Archer isn't the same as a 100% fir Chris Jordan. So it's good for him, Mumbai and England that he has gone back to fix that elbow. You want people like Archer playing for 10 years. My elbow was gone when I was in love with the game and I couldn't play anymore. So I don't want him to go through what I went through."

MI will host the Gujarat Titans on Friday and it is an extremely crucial game for the hosts as they would not want to slip up during this crucial juncture in the season.

