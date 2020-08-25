'Why do you love burpees so much?': KKR players undergo rigorous online 'bedroom-workout' sessions [Watch]

Former Olympic sprinter Chris Donaldson has joined the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as their strength and conditioning coach for IPL 2020, and the New Zealander is ensuring that he keeps all the players in good shape with his special routines over video calls.

Donaldson, who represented New Zealand at the 1996 and 2000 Summer Olympics and 1998 and 2006 Commonwealth Games is apparently quite strict with the KKR players in terms of the workout ‘homework’ he assigns.

KKR mentor Abhishek Nayar spoke about how the workout is hard and can even cause a few sore spots for a couple of days.

"The guys are now getting to know him. There have been some unbelievable workouts he has given everyone to do. They are hard, and if you haven’t worked out for a while, you can’t do it. Sore bodies for a couple of days. But it’s amazing and very, very helpful for all the boys in this time of staying indoors,” Nayar told kkr.in

In a video released by KKR, pacer Prasidh Krishna is seen speaking about how petrified he is about Donaldson's workout routine, and his thoughts are echoed by some of his teammates.

“We spoke to Baz. We were telling him not to get him here because if he comes here, it is going to be challenging," Prasidh said.

In the same video, Donaldson is seen greeting the players post which Prasidh is seen answering, “all good, as long as there are no burpees!”.

Sandeep Warrier is also seen asking Donaldson why he loves burpees so much, while snippets of KKR players doing a bunch of core workouts follow.

Watch the full video here -

Advertisement

KKR will be eyeing a third trophy

KKR players reached Abu Dhabi on August 20, and are currently in quarantine as per the rules of the UAE government. The tournament gets underway on September 19 and the final will be played on November 10.

With KKR signing some big names such as Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan among others in the IPL 2020 player auctions, one can expect the Dinesh Karthik-led side to make quite an impact in IPL 13.