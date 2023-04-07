Why is Mark Wood not playing in today's IPL match vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match No. 10 of the IPL in Lucknow. However, Mark Wood, the leading wicket-taker in the IPL 2023 thus far with eight wickets, will not be part of the action.

Speaking at the toss, LSG skipper KL Rahul confirmed that Mark Wood is down with the flu and has been replaced by West Indian all-rounder Romario Shepherd. Rahul also mentioned that Pacer Avesh Khan missed due to an injury suffered in the last game and will be replaced by veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra.

LSG won their opening encounter of the IPL thanks to a match-winning spell by Mark Wood. He picked up a five-wicket haul, conceding just 14 runs and helping the Super Giants beat the Delhi Capitals by a massive 50-run margin.

He also picked up three wickets in Lucknow's second game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), despite the Super Giants losing by 12 runs. Wood's absence will be a severe blow to the side's chances of winning as the pacer was among the fastest bowlers in the competition, lending variety and cutting edge to the LSG bowling attack.

SRH, who received a hammering in their first game of the season against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), won the toss and elected to bat first.

"For him to hit it that far was pretty incredible" - Mark Wood on MS Dhoni's sixes

MS Dhoni's back-to-back sixes of Mark Wood have been one of the moments of the IPL so far.

Mark Wood entered the Lucknow Super Giants' second game against the Chennai Super Kings with his confidence sky-high, coming off his five-wicket haul in the opening encounter against the Delhi Capitals. However, he bowled an expensive spell against the Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Despite the many exciting moments during the game, Wood's final over to CSK captain MS Dhoni was the most talked about amongst fans. Wood tried to bounce MSD out, but the 41-year-old turned the clock with two vintage sixes of back-to-back deliveries, sending the Chepauk crowd into pandemonium.

After the match, Mark Wood talked about the experience of playing in front of a packed Chennai crowd and bowling to MS Dhoni (via Indian Express):

"I and KL were talking. We were trying to stay calm and trying to work out how to get him out. But, that second shot in particular was an amazing shot. I bowled it exactly where KL and I decided, get a bouncer and get it wide so that he has to fetch it if he is to take it. For him to hit it that far was pretty incredible."

"The noise when he came out to bat and then when he hit those two balls were definitely the loudest I have played in front of. It was eye-opening but it was a great experience to look back."

Lucknow Super Giants will hope to return to winning ways in front of their home fans against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

