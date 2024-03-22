Why is Matheesha Pathirana not playing today’s RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 match? 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s ace fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana was absent from their playing 11 for the IPL 2024 opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk.

The right-arm fast bowler suffered a grade one hamstring tear on his left leg during the second T20I against Bangladesh in Sylhet on March 6. He tried to continue bowling but had to eventually limp off the field.

ESPNcricinfo reported on Monday that he was undergoing rehab in the supervision of the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) physio and would miss the start of IPL 2024 until he gets a clearance. However, on the following day, Pathirana's manager Amila Kalugalage said the speedster was "fit and ready" and shared a photo with him, apparently hinting that he would be back soon.

Now a regular in Sri Lanka's white-ball teams, Pathirana was one of the finds of IPL 2023. He took 19 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 19.52, 18 of which came in death overs -- the most in the tournament. He was MS Dhoni's designated slog-overs weapon and smoothly filled DJ Bravo's shoes in the side.

Who has replaced Matheesha Pathirana in CSK's playing 11?

As expected, CSK brought in slingy left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman in the side. The Bangladeshi international also suffered an injury during the ODI seies against Sri Lanka.

He had to be stretchered off due to cramps in the middle of the third ODI but was reported to have recovered well before the IPL.

He has played 48 matches across four franchises in the IPL, picking up 47 wickets at an average of 30.72. His penchant for using the angles from over the wicket and deploying a host of variations and cutters would be amost perfect for Chepauk.

