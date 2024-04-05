Why is Matheesha Pathirana not playing today's SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 match?

In a major blow to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), pacer Matheesha Pathirana has been ruled out of their 2024 IPL game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The 21-year-old isn't playing today's match due to a niggle.

Pathirana, who missed CSK's first game of this IPL against RCB, has so far picked up four wickets in the two matches. It includes a fine spell of 3-31 against the Delhi Capitals. His outstanding catch to dismiss David Warner in that game in Visakhapatnam also grabbed the headlines.

Given his bowling credentials, it will be a huge setback for CSK who need to tackle the strong batting lineup of SRH, which has already dominated the Mumbai Indians bowlers in the previous home encounter.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad confirmed Matheesha Pathrana's unavailability at the toss and said:

"Pathirana has a niggle - three changes for us. Moeen Ali,Theekshana and Mukesh Chowdhary come in."

SunRisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl first against the Chennai Super Kings.

Can CSK get back to winning ways or will SRH continue their home dominance?

Although the Men in Yellow were unbeaten in their first two matches of the 2024 IPL, they suffered a 20-run defeat against the Delhi Capitals in their previous game. Chasing 192 runs for their third victory of this season, the five-time IPL winners fell short of the target having finished at 171/6 in their 20 overs.

Meanwhile, the hosts enter this clash after a seven-wicket defeat against the Gujarat Titans at the colossal Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, March 31. With one win in three matches so far, the Sunrisers are placed seventh in the ongoing 2024 IPL points table.

Given the strong batting line-up of both these sides, the cracking Friday evening contest promises a lot of fireworks on a good batting surface at Uppal.