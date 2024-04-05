Why is Mayank Agarwal not playing today's SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 clash?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Mayank Agarwal has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday (April 5). Nitish Reddy replaced unwell Mayank in the Sunrisers playing XI.

At the toss, SRH captain Pat Cummins said:

"Mayank Agarwal is unwell, he's replaced by Nitish Reddy."

Mayank returned with scores of 32, 11, and 16 against Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, and Gujarat Titans in his first three IPL 2024 games, respectively. Reddy will be keen to make the most of the opportunity.

Meanwhile, T Natarajan returned to the playing XI after missing out on the previous two games against MI and SRH due to a niggle. The left-arm pacer previously scalped three wickets against the Knight Riders in his only outing this season so far.

SRH opt to bowl against CSK in IPL 2024 clash

Sunrisers Hyderabad opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL on Friday. At the toss, Cummins said:

"We'll bowl first. Looks like a good wicket and should stay the same for the whole match. We've got a great squad. Last time, there were 500 runs scored, this looks like a good wicket as well."

Meanwhile, CSK made three changes as Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana and Mukesh Chowhary made it to the playing XI. Matheesha Pathira missed out due to a niggle. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad said:

"Pathirana has a niggle - three changes for us, Moeen Ali, Theekshana and Mukesh Chowdhary come in."

Sunrisers are currently placed seventh in the points table, with one win in their first three games. They lost to GT by seven wickets in their last outing.

On the other hand, the defending champions Super Kings are third with two wins in their first three games. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side suffered their first loss of the 2024 season in their previous games, losing to Delhi Capitals by 20 runs.

