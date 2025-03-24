Why is Mayank Yadav not playing today's DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fast bowler Mayank Yadav will not feature in the franchise's IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Monday, March 24. In fact, the 22-year-old is set to miss a majority of matches for LSG in IPL 2025.

Mayank was recovering from a back injury, but his chances of making a comeback have suffered another major blow as he has picked up a toe injury as well. Speaking on the eve of the Delhi vs Lucknow clash, LSG head coach Justin Langer confirmed about the pacer new injury and said (as quoted by ESPNcricinfo):

"Mayank, who everyone was very excited about last year, he was going quite well (coming back from a back injury), and he kicked his toe on the bed. He got an infection in his toe. It's put his rehab back about a week or two weeks. But he's up and running. We regularly see videos of him bowling. I saw a video of his yesterday. So, hopefully by the back end of the tournament, Mayank will be up and ready to go for us."

Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants lost the services of left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan, who sustained a calf injury during his rehab. He has been replaced by all-rounder Shardul Thakur. Meanwhile, there are also fitness concerns over two other LSG pacers - Avesh Khan (knee niggle) and Akash Deep (back injury).

Mayank Yadav made a sensational IPL debut for LSG last season before suffering injury

Mayank made his IPL debut for Lucknow Super Giants against Punjab Kings (PBKS) last season in a match in Lucknow. He made a terrific impact in his first game and was named Player of the Match for his figures of 3-27. The right-arm pacer dismissed Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma as LSG beat PBKS by 21 runs.

In Lucknow Super Giants' next match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the fast bowler came up with another stellar performance of 3-14 to again win the Player of the Match honor. Mayank's victims in the match were Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green and Rajat Patidar. The fast bowler regularly crossed the 150 kph mark during both the games.

The LSG pacer, however, played only two more matches for the franchise in IPL 2024 due to a side strain. The 22-year-old made his debut for India in October 2024 against Bangladesh, picking up four wickets in the three-match series. His participation in IPL 2025, though, remains uncertain due to another injury setback.

