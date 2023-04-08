Why is the MI vs CSK rivalry in the IPL referred to as El Clasico?

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, April 8.

The MI-CSK rivalry is considered to be the greatest in the history of the IPL. The two franchises are the most successful teams in the T20 league. While Mumbai have won five titles, Chennai have captured the crown four times.

Over the years, MI and CSK have featured in some pulsating battles in the IPL, which has given shape to the legendary rivalry. The two teams have met 34 times in the T20 league so far, with the Mumbai Indians winning 20 matches and the Chennai Super Kings 14. The rivalry between Mumbai and Chennai is often referred to as the El Clasico of the IPL.

For the uninitiated, El Clasico is the term used to refer to football matches between Spain’s most famous rivals - Barcelona and Real Madrid. It is a Spanish term, which translates to 'The Classic' in English.

The MI vs CSK rivalry in the IPL also produces humungous excitement among fans, critics, and players, which is why the much-anticipated tussle is associated with the famous sporting term.

What MI and CSK said ahead of El Clasico in IPL 2023?

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Moeen Ali has been one of the key members of the franchise over the last few seasons. In fact, he was the Player of the Match in CSK’s latest win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2023, registering figures of 4/26 with his off-spin.

Expressing excitement ahead of the latest chapter in the MI-CSK rivalry, Moeen said at a pre-match press conference:

"This is a game I really look forward to. These are the two most successful franchises and the fan-following is huge and this is one of the biggest games you can play as a cricketer outside of international cricket. In football's point of view it is like Manchester United playing Liverpool. These are huge games.”

MI batting coach Kieron Pollard looked to downplay the hype and excitement. Trying to keep things simple, and commented:

"It's just another game. Obviously, it's a big game, we call it El Clasico of the IPL, Mumbai vs Chennai, and a lot of expectations are thrust upon this match in terms of who's going to come out on top.”

Where to watch MI vs CSK IPL 2023 match?

The live telecast of the Mumbai-Chennai IPL 2023 match will be available on the Star Sports network channel.

According to the Star Sports guide, the game will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports Kannada.

The live streaming of MI vs CSK IPL 2023 game will be available for free on the JioCinema app and website.

