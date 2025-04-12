Why is Mitchell Marsh not playing today’s LSG vs GT IPL 2025 match?

Mitchell Marsh skipped the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday, April 12. The Aussie all-rounder, who is playing solely as a batter this season, is unavailable due to personal reasons. Debutant Himmat Singh has replaced him in the playing XI.

Ad

The development comes as a huge setback for the Super Giants. The 33-year-old has been exceptional for Lucknow this season, returning with scores of 72, 52, 60, and 81 against Delhi Capitals (DC), SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), respectively. With 265 runs in five innings, he is the third-highest run-getter in IPL 2025, only behind teammate Nicholas Pooran (288) and Sai Sudharsan (273).

Himmat Singh, who has replaced Marsh, was bought by LSG for INR 30 lakh at the mega auction last year. The 28-year-old has 917 runs in 47 T20 innings at a strike rate of 132.51, comprising five fifties.

Ad

Trending

At the toss, LSG captain Rishabh Pant said:

“Instead of Mitchell Marsh, Himmat Singh comes in. His daughter is not well.”

Like LSG, GT made a solitary change as Washington Sundar replaced Kulwant Khejroliya in the lineup.

LSG elect to bowl against GT in the IPL 2025 match

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and chose to bowl first against GT in their IPL 2025 match. Justifying his decision, the wicketkeeper-batter said (via Cricbuzz):

Ad

“We are going to bowl first. The wicket looks good.”

Lucknow are coming on the back of two consecutive wins over MI and KKR, winning the two games by 12 and four runs, respectively. Overall, they have three wins in five games and are placed sixth in the points table.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill and company have registered four consecutive wins over MI, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), SRH, and Rajasthan Royals (RR). Their only loss came in their opening game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). Thus, GT will be keen to consolidate their top spot in the IPL 2025 points table.

Follow the LSG vs GT 2025 clash live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports, business, politics, entertainment, lifestyle, and others.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events over the years like T20 World Cups, ODI World Cups, WTC finals, along with the IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More