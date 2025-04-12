Why is Mitchell Marsh not playing today’s LSG vs GT IPL 2025 match?

Mitchell Marsh skipped the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday, April 12. The Aussie all-rounder, who is playing solely as a batter this season, is unavailable due to personal reasons. Debutant Himmat Singh has replaced him in the playing XI.
The development comes as a huge setback for the Super Giants. The 33-year-old has been exceptional for Lucknow this season, returning with scores of 72, 52, 60, and 81 against Delhi Capitals (DC), SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), respectively. With 265 runs in five innings, he is the third-highest run-getter in IPL 2025, only behind teammate Nicholas Pooran (288) and Sai Sudharsan (273).
Himmat Singh, who has replaced Marsh, was bought by LSG for INR 30 lakh at the mega auction last year. The 28-year-old has 917 runs in 47 T20 innings at a strike rate of 132.51, comprising five fifties.
At the toss, LSG captain Rishabh Pant said:
“Instead of Mitchell Marsh, Himmat Singh comes in. His daughter is not well.”
Like LSG, GT made a solitary change as Washington Sundar replaced Kulwant Khejroliya in the lineup.
LSG elect to bowl against GT in the IPL 2025 match
LSG skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and chose to bowl first against GT in their IPL 2025 match. Justifying his decision, the wicketkeeper-batter said (via Cricbuzz):
“We are going to bowl first. The wicket looks good.”
Lucknow are coming on the back of two consecutive wins over MI and KKR, winning the two games by 12 and four runs, respectively. Overall, they have three wins in five games and are placed sixth in the points table.
Meanwhile, Shubman Gill and company have registered four consecutive wins over MI, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), SRH, and Rajasthan Royals (RR). Their only loss came in their opening game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). Thus, GT will be keen to consolidate their top spot in the IPL 2025 points table.
