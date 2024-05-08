Why is Mohsin Khan not playing today's SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 match?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mohsin Khan has not been named in the playing XI for the upcoming 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday, May 8. The left-arm seamer had only bowled a couple of overs in LSG's heavy defeat to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) recently.

Mohsin had to be forced off the field after hitting his head on the ground while attempting to claim a catch. He did not return after a suspected concussion, and LSG were forced to bring in pacer Yudhvir Singh Charak as a substitute, marking only the second instance in the whole of IPL history.

KL Rahul mentioned that Mohsin Khan misses out among other players for the SRH clash after winning the toss and opting to bat first.

"We are batting first so putting runs in the powerplay will be important. Every team loves playing in home ground. I think the away games are not bad either. We know a bit of the wickets here. Quinton de Kock comes in, Mohsin misses out because of injury and a few other changes," KL Rahul said.

Mohsin Khan has already garnered a reputation for being injury-prone, having missed the majority of the 2023 season. In the ongoing campaign, he has played eight matches, picking up nine wickets at an economy rate of 10.37.

Mohsin Khan is yet to play a match against SRH in his IPL career

Despite being part of the LSG side for three seasons now, and being a constant feature in the bowling attack, Mohsin Khan has not been able to record an appearance against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). LSG have faced SRH three times since their inception, winning all three contests, but without Mohsin Khan in the playing XI.

In the absence of the left-arm pacer, LSG have had to revamp their bowling attack yet again. The visitors only have Naveen-ul-Haq and Yash Thakur as the frontline pacers, with Marcus Stoinis also an option to be considered. LSG could bring in a pacer in the second innings if required, and in that case, the sole seam-bowling candidate on the bench is Yudhvir Singh.

LSG have included a third spinner to their mix, with Krishnappa Gowtham joining Krunal Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi.

