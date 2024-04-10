Why is Nandre Burger not playing today's RR vs GT IPL 2024 match?

Left-arm pacer Nandre Burger was not named in Rajasthan Royals' (RR) playing XI against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season.

Burger was unavailable for selection due to an injury. The Rajasthan-based franchise took to their official social media handles to reveal that the South African fast bowler was rested from the match as he wasn't fully fit.

RR wrote on the microblogging platform X:

"Nandre Burger rests this one out due to injury. Kuldeep Sen to start."

Expand Tweet

Indian pacer Kuldeep Sen replaced Nandre Burger in the lineup for RR's contest against GT. Gujarat won the toss and elected to field first.

The Titans have got off to a good start, restricting the dangerous Rajasthan batting to 43/2 after the powerplay. At the time of writing, RR are at 49/2 after seven overs, with Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag in the middle.

Nandre Burger has picked up six wickets from four matches in IPL 2024

Rajasthan acquired Nandre Burger's services by roping him for ₹50 lakh at the IPL 2024 auction. The 28-year-old has performed decently so far in the ongoing season.

In his first outing for the inaugural champions, he conceded 30 runs from three overs while bagging a single wicket against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Burger dismissed Ayush Badoni in his first spell. However, he leaked 17 runs from his third over.

He gave away 29 runs and claimed two scalps in the team's subsequent clash against Delhi Capitals (DC). The seamer followed it up with yet another tidy spell, bagging two wickets against Mumbai Indians (MI).

In his most recent appearance, Burger registered figures of 4-0-33-1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. He has six wickets to his name from four games at an economy rate of 8.85.