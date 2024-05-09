Why are PBKS players wearing black armbands for today's IPL 2024 match against RCB?

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) are wearing black armbands in Match 58 of Indian Premier League 2024 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Thursday, May 9. This is due to the passing away of Chris Woakes' father, Roger Woakes.

According to the Sportsrush, Roger played for the Warwickshire Second XI team. However, he couldn't represent the first XI team and earn a shot to make it to the national team.

Meanwhile, the Punjab-based franchise snapped up Chris in the IPL 2024 auction for a price of INR 4.20 crore. PBKS were involved in a heated battle with the Kolkata Knight Riders to secure the all-rounder's services. However, he hasn't featured in any games in the season.

Woakes has played 21 IPL games and scalped 30 wickets and garnered 78 runs. His last appearance came in the Delhi Capitals jersey in 2021. In three games, he picked up five wickets for the Capitals in that season.

The 35-year-old pulled out of the 2023 auction to focus on the Ashes. He proved his worth by taking 19 wickets in three games at an exceptional average of 18.16.

IPL 2024: RCB post a daunting total of 241 against PBKS

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru batted first against Punjab Kings on Thursday. They didn't get off to a good start, losing Faf du Plessis (9) and Will Jacks (12) early.

However, Virat Kohli was sensational to keep the team driving at a lavish rate. He stitched a 76-run stand with Rajat Patidar (55 off 23) to put the team in the driver's seat.

Kohli dictated terms before he was dismissed for a terrific 92 off 47 balls, with seven fours and six maximums. Then, Cameron Green (46) and Dinesh Karthik (18) were the contributors as RCB posted a mammoth 241 on the board. Harshal Patel took three wickets, while Vidhwath Kaverappa returned with two scalps for the PBKS team.

