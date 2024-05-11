"Why are you persisting with him for so long?" - Aakash Chopra questions Ajinkya Rahane's role for CSK after IPL 2024 loss to GT

Aakash Chopra has questioned the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) decision to persist with Ajinkya Rahane as an opener in their IPL 2024 loss to the Gujarat Titans (GT). The veteran batter, who came in as an impact player, was dismissed for a five-ball one.

The Titans set CSK a 232-run target after being asked to bat first in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 10. After Rahane was dismissed cheaply, the visitors were restricted to 196/8 in the chase, losing the game by 35 runs and suffering a blow to their playoff qualification chances.

Reflecting on CSK's chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra noted that they were in deep trouble after losing three early wickets. He opined that Sameer Rizvi could have played ahead of Rahane.

"You didn't play Richard Gleeson in this match. You played Rachin Ravindra in his place. You strengthened your batting. You got him (Ravindra) to open but Rahane came with him. You (the fans) were thinking - 'Ruturaj, you are scoring runs daily as an opener, so why are you not opening?'. Anyhow, Rachin Ravindra got run out for one in the first over itself," he elaborated (4:10).

"Ajinkya Rahane got out to the first ball off the next over. Two were out and when Ruturaj was the third out for zero, the match was almost set because it had become 10/3. There is no idea about Rahane's role. Why are you persisting with him for so long? Sameer Rizvi could have played in this match," the former India opener added.

Rahane was caught by Rahul Tewatia at mid-off off Sandeep Warrier's bowling after Rachin Ravindra was brilliantly run out by David Miller. CSK were then reduced to 10/3 when Rashid Khan took an excellent catch at deep square leg off Umesh Yadav's bowling to dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad for a duck.

"Everyone had prepared for RRR, but there was an M&M show here for some time" - Aakash Chopra on Daryl Mitchell and Moeen Ali's partnership for CSK

Daryl Mitchell and Moeen Ali added 109 runs for the fourth wicket. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra praised Daryl Mitchell (63 off 34) and Moeen Ali (56 off 36) for keeping the Chennai Super Kings in the game.

"After that, Daryl Mitchell and Moeen Ali kept you alive for some time. Everyone had prepared for RRR (Rachin, Rahane and Ruturaj), but there was an M&M (Mitchell and Moeen) show here for some time. They played well till the time they were there. Daryl Mitchell hit straight and Moeen Ali hit slightly on the leg side. Moeen Ali has got the gift of timing," he said (4:40).

The reputed commentator added that MS Dhoni's cameo (26* off 11) was bound to come in a losing cause as the game was virtually sealed once Shivam Dube was dismissed.

"However, then Mohit Sharma came and picked up three wickets in his first three overs. First Mitchell, then Moeen Ali, and after that when he got Shivam Dube out, the game was done. In the end, Dhoni came and said that he is spreading happiness these days. He hit a helicopter-style six and two one-handed sixes," Chopra observed.

Chopra claimed that CSK's bowling, which he opined let them down big time, is a bigger concern. He added that the five-time champions' defeat has opened the doors for the other teams to pip them to a playoff berth.

