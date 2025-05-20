Why has the RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match on May 23 been shifted out of Bengaluru?

The IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday, May 23, has been shifted out of Bengaluru. The game was originally scheduled to be played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

However, the game has now been shifted to the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow following unfavorable weather conditions in Bengaluru.

RCB's previous home game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday, May 17, was washed out due to persistent rainfall without the toss taking place as well. The game against SRH was set to be their final home game of the season.

As they will play their last league-stage match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 27, and with SRH already being in Lucknow having played their previous game against LSG there, it is a favorable venue for both RCB and SRH.

RCB eye top-two position going into IPL 2025 playoffs

RCB have had a phenomenal run this season so far. They have eight wins from 12 matches and are second on the table with 17 points. Rajat Patidar's team has qualified for the playoffs and is now in contention for a top-two finish.

They have two league-stage games remaining against SRH and LSG. Wins in both these games can take them to 21 points and help them secure a top-two finish, which will give them two chances of making it to the final.

On the other hand, SRH are already eliminated from the race to make the playoffs. They have had a disappointing campaign, managing to win just four out of their 12 matches and are placed eighth with nine points.

While the game against KKR was washed out, RCB have won the preceding four games. Moreover, they have won all of their six away matches so far, which will give them confidence as their game against SRH has now been shifted to a neutral venue. They will be keen to win their remaining two matches and finish in the top two.

