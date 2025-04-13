Why are RCB wearing a green colored jersey in IPL 2025 match vs RR in Jaipur?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will have a change of threads as they swap their traditional red color for green ahead of their contest against Rajasthan Royals today (April 13). This game is a part of the Go-Green initiative by RCB, with the two teams squaring off at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Rajasthan.

Since 2011, RCB have donned the green jersey once every year in the IPL as a part of the Go-Green Initiative. At the toss, the RCB captain hands the opposition skipper a sapling for the same, with the entire team having green caps.

RCB will be donning the green colored jersey against Rajasthan Royals as the two teams lock horns in their upcoming IPL match. Traditionally, RCB have played the game at their home venue (M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru) in the afternoon, but this sees the game being held out of their home ground for the fifth time.

The Bengaluru-based franchise faced RR back in 2023 while donning the green jersey. Batting first, RCB scored 189/9 in the 20 overs, with Glenn Maxwell (77 off 44) and Faf du Plessis (62 off 39) scoring half-centuries. Devdutt Padikkal (52 off 34) put up a fight with the bat, but that wasn't enough, as RCB won the game by seven runs.

How have RCB fared when they have worn the green jersey?

Since 2011, RCB have worn the green kit on 14 occasions, winning four games and losing nine of them. Only on one occasion (vs Delhi Capitals in 2015) did their game end in a no-result, with the match being washed out.

In their last five games donning the green jersey, RCB have won twice - once against Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. They wore the green jersey last year against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, where they lost by one run.

About the author Lavil Saldanha Lavil is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with an experience of over 4 years. He A Bachelor’s of Engineering degree holder in Electronics and Computer Science, he is a firm believer of verifying information from multiple websites, and always checks his sources' authenticity in order to provide his readers the most accurate information.



An ardent Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan, Lavil had his first tryst with cricket during his childhood and has grown up admiring how the sport brings people together over the years. He is a huge admirer of Mahendra Singh Dhoni due to the player's calm and collected nature. He would like to go back in time and revisit the 2011 ICC World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka if ever got his hands on a time machine.



Lavil, who used to play cricket at school level, has interviewed sporting personalities like Robin Uthappa, Leander Paes, Ankita Raina, Prashant Surve, and Des Buckingham so far in his career. He does not feel ODIs should be completely replaced with T20Is as he reckons every format has its own beauty.



In his free time, he watches Manchester United attempt to get back to their former glory days or plays FC 25. Know More