Why is Richard Gleeson not playing today’s PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2?

Richard Gleeson has been ruled out of the Mumbai Indians (MI) playing XI for their IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1. The English pacer cramped while bowling his last over against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2025 Eliminator in Chandigarh on May 30.

Another Englishman, Reece Topley, has replaced Gleeson in the Mumbai lineup. At the toss, MI captain Hardik Pandya confirmed that Gleeson has a niggle. The all-rounder said (via Cricbuzz):

“We had to make one change. Reece comes in place of Gleeson who has a niggle. Reece Topley comes in.”

Richard Gleeson joined MI for the playoffs but managed a solitary game against GT, returning with figures of 1/39 in his 3.3 overs. Ashwani Kumar covered his remaining three deliveries. The Mumbai-based franchise bought him as a temporary replacement for INR 1 crore.

In his absence, Reece Topley will be keen to deliver. He has played five matches for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 2023 & 24 seasons, picking up three wickets. The left-arm, however, has 230 scalps in 190 T20s, including five four-wicket hauls. MI bought him for INR 75 lakh at the mega auction last year.

PBKS opt to field against MI in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl against five-time champions MI in their IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 on Sunday. Justifying his decision, he said (via Cricbuzz):

“We are going to bowl first. Slightly overcast and the wicket was under the covers yesterday. Based on these, we are going to bowl first.”

Table toppers PBKS are coming on the back of an eight-wicket loss against RCB in Qualifier 1. On the other hand, MI beat GT by 20 runs in the Eliminator. The two teams last locked horns in Match 69 of this season, where Punjab defeated Mumbai by seven wickets.

The winner of this contest will face RCB in the IPL 2025 summit clash at the same venue on Tuesday, June 3.

