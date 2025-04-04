Why is Rohit Sharma not playing today's LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match? 

Mumbai Indians (MI) opening batter Rohit Sharma is not a part of the playing XI for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium on Friday, April 4. The veteran has been ruled out of the clash after sustaining a blow during practice following the team's dominant win over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium recently.

Rohit had endured a dismal start to the campaign, scoring only 21 runs in three matches at an average of seven. The opener has been unable to find rhythm early on against the new ball, and has lost his wicket to the opposition pacers up front.

The extent of Rohit Sharma's injury is yet to be fully known, but MI captain Hardik Pandya confirmed that it is severe enough to rule him out of the clash against LSG.

"A lot of runs are scored, and teams look to follow the others in the contest, but we believe we should play according to the situation, and we should be in a good position. Rohit got hit on the knee and missed out. Bumrah should be back soon," Hardik Pandya said during the toss after opting to bowl first.

Rohit Sharma had been featuring as an impact sub in the last couple of matches. He had a decent record against LSG in the IPL so far, recording an average of 27.50 and a strike rate of 142.24 in six appearances.

Who replaces Rohit Sharma in the MI playing XI against LSG in IPL 2025?

MI have handed a debut to young all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa, who plays his first match in the IPL since his debut campaign in 2022. He was roped in by the five-time champions for ₹30 lakhs during the 2025 mega auction.

With MI bowling first, he has been included in the playing XI while Tilak Varma is expected to come on as an impact sub during the run chase.

MI are yet to defeat LSG in a league encounter, with their only win against them coming during the IPL 2023 Eliminator in Chennai.

