Why is Ruturaj Gaikwad not playing today’s CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad will not be a part of the team's upcoming game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Friday (April 11). The 28-year-old has been ruled out of the tournament owing to a hairline fracture on his elbow.

Ad

In CSK's third game of the season against the Rajasthan Royals at Guwahati, Gaikwad was struck on the left elbow. The CSK skipper winced in pain but continued batting after being treated by the team physio.

Gaikwad captained CSK in their next two games against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. In both games, he had his elbow strapped for caution and registered scores of 5 and 1.

Ahead of the clash against KKR, Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament due to a hairline fracture, with coach Stephen Fleming giving the following statement (via ESPNCricinfo):

Ad

Trending

"He [Gaikwad] got hit in Guwahati. He's been operating with an amount of pain. We got an X-ray, which was inconclusive, and we had an MRI, which revealed a fracture in his elbow, in the radial neck. So we're disappointed and feel for him. We appreciate the efforts that he's gone to in terms of trying to play, but unfortunately, he'd be out of the tournament from now."

Ad

In Gaikwad's absence, former skipper and wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni will be leading CSK for the rest of the season. This is the second time he has assumed the role of captaincy from a successor, with the 43-year-old also reassuming his role as skipper from Ravindra Jadeja back in 2022.

Gaikwad was CSK's second-highest run-getter for the season

Chennai Super Kings will miss Gaikwad when it comes to leading the side and also with his crucial knocks when batting at number three. The Maharashtra batter scored 122 runs in five innings, registering two half-centuries. His tally is bettered only by New Zealand opener Rachin Ravindra (145 runs in 5 games).

While MS Dhoni assumes the role of CSK skipper, Rahul Tripathi replaces the 28-year-old at number three. CSK have also made another change to their playing XI, handing Anshul Kamboj a first start from the franchise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lavil Saldanha Lavil is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with an experience of over 4 years. He A Bachelor’s of Engineering degree holder in Electronics and Computer Science, he is a firm believer of verifying information from multiple websites, and always checks his sources' authenticity in order to provide his readers the most accurate information.



An ardent Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan, Lavil had his first tryst with cricket during his childhood and has grown up admiring how the sport brings people together over the years. He is a huge admirer of Mahendra Singh Dhoni due to the player's calm and collected nature. He would like to go back in time and revisit the 2011 ICC World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka if ever got his hands on a time machine.



Lavil, who used to play cricket at school level, has interviewed sporting personalities like Robin Uthappa, Leander Paes, Ankita Raina, Prashant Surve, and Des Buckingham so far in his career. He does not feel ODIs should be completely replaced with T20Is as he reckons every format has its own beauty.



In his free time, he watches Manchester United attempt to get back to their former glory days or plays FC 25. Know More