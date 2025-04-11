Why is Ruturaj Gaikwad not playing today’s CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad will not be a part of the team's upcoming game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Friday (April 11). The 28-year-old has been ruled out of the tournament owing to a hairline fracture on his elbow.
In CSK's third game of the season against the Rajasthan Royals at Guwahati, Gaikwad was struck on the left elbow. The CSK skipper winced in pain but continued batting after being treated by the team physio.
Gaikwad captained CSK in their next two games against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. In both games, he had his elbow strapped for caution and registered scores of 5 and 1.
Ahead of the clash against KKR, Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament due to a hairline fracture, with coach Stephen Fleming giving the following statement (via ESPNCricinfo):
"He [Gaikwad] got hit in Guwahati. He's been operating with an amount of pain. We got an X-ray, which was inconclusive, and we had an MRI, which revealed a fracture in his elbow, in the radial neck. So we're disappointed and feel for him. We appreciate the efforts that he's gone to in terms of trying to play, but unfortunately, he'd be out of the tournament from now."
In Gaikwad's absence, former skipper and wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni will be leading CSK for the rest of the season. This is the second time he has assumed the role of captaincy from a successor, with the 43-year-old also reassuming his role as skipper from Ravindra Jadeja back in 2022.
Gaikwad was CSK's second-highest run-getter for the season
Chennai Super Kings will miss Gaikwad when it comes to leading the side and also with his crucial knocks when batting at number three. The Maharashtra batter scored 122 runs in five innings, registering two half-centuries. His tally is bettered only by New Zealand opener Rachin Ravindra (145 runs in 5 games).
While MS Dhoni assumes the role of CSK skipper, Rahul Tripathi replaces the 28-year-old at number three. CSK have also made another change to their playing XI, handing Anshul Kamboj a first start from the franchise.
